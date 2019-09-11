Pressemitteilung BoxID: 766749 (The Walt Disney Company (Germany) GmbH)

Disneyland Paris Media Expo: check out the exceptional programme Disneyland Paris has in store for you in 2020 and beyond

On Tuesday, 10 September, in the heart of Paris, the very first Disneyland Paris Media Expo gave journalists a sneak peek at the immersive seasons, one-of-a-kind events and exciting new offerings coming to the resort in 2020 and beyond. An engaging new Frozen Celebration and the opening of Disney’s Hotel New York® – The Art of Marvel are among the top can’t-miss experiences coming soon for guests of all ages.



Disneyland Paris Chief Operating Officer Daniel Delcourt set the tone for the event by recalling the pillars that have been the very essence of the resort destination for more than 27 years:



"Meeting our guests' expectations is not enough; our goal is to exceed them. This is what drives us to reinvent ourselves constantly and to be bold, with a desire for innovation and creativity that are at the heart of the Disney DNA."



MARVEL : EXPERIENCE AN EPIC SUPER HERO UNIVERSE



At Disneyland Paris, guests are about to “become part of a bigger universe.” From a new Hotel transformation celebrating iconic Marvel art to being immersed in the action in the Parks, guests are invited to step into the Marvel Universe to live out their Super Hero stories like never before.



Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel Sales Opening on November 5



Guests will soon be able to experience Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, celebrating 80 years of Marvel storytelling in a typical New York setting, with a contemporary Art Deco style. The Hotel is inspired by a New York art gallery, paying tribute to the city that is home to many iconic Marvel Super Heroes and the artists who created them.



When the Hotel reopens next summer, it will be the very first Hotel dedicated entirely to the celebration of Marvel art, inviting guests to discover the iconic stories and characters of this epic universe with one of the largest publicly viewable collection of Marvel artwork in the world.



Disneyland Paris is collaborating with more 50 artists from Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios to bring together more than 300 pieces of artwork showcasing the wealth of the Marvel Universe – comic book covers, posters, illustrations from films, storyboards, original sketches and more – including never-before-seen and exclusive pieces.



This unprecedented renovation will include entirely redesigned rooms with a modern feel, featuring Marvel artwork in each room and a subtle nod to the legendary Iron Man in all Empire State Club rooms. Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will also have suites that go above and beyond for fans, including suites themed to Avengers and Spider-Man. The walls will display spectacular works by Marvel artists and even the furniture will include subtle references to these iconic Super Heroes.



Guests staying in Club rooms and Suites will enjoy exclusive amenities and services, such as a dedicated reception and access to the Empire State Lounge, an elegant & quiet private lounge where guests can enjoy breakfast. Beyond the accommodations, unique restaurants and bars celebrating the Art of Marvel, give guests even more to experience on their plate:





Manhattan Restaurant will be an elegant and refined table service restaurant – featuring a magnificent chanderlier inspired by Thor’s Asgardian Palace – with a menu that will give prominence to authentic flavours, reminiscent of a family-owned Italian trattoria, with fresh and local products.







Downtown Restaurant will be a culinary journey through a cosmopolitan New York where typical American dishes will meet flavours from Chinatown & Little Italy. Guest will even be able to see chefs preparing meals. The restaurant will also offer a selection of Marvel-inspired specialities and its walls will display 90 sketched portraits of Marvel Super Heroes.







Skyline Bar will be an elegant, typical New York Martini bar, offering breath-taking views of the skyline of New York that will hold some heroic surprises. At Skyline Bar, guests can find cocktails as well as a fine selection of wines.







Lounge Bar will be a Trendy Manhattan loft-style bar serving fresh and organic products like biodynamic wines, bottled beers from craft breweries and more. Definitely the best place to gather with family or friends after a day of adventures in the parks.





Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel will also be the very first Disney Hotel to host Marvel Super Heroes. Guests can have heroic encounters with iconic Marvel Super Heroes in a special location called Super Hero Station. In addition to encountering their favorite heroes every morning, guests can become part of the Marvel action with unique photo locations such as, joining the Collector’s Collection from the Guardians of the Galaxy or wielding Thor’s hammer and more.



Guests can also take advantage of many other amenities during their stay at the Hotel, including:





Metro Pool, an indoor and outdoor pool complex, with a jacuzzi, sauna and Turkish bath.







Metro Health Club, a fitness centre equipped with machines and sports accessories, as well as various outdoor sports activities.

Marvel Design Studio, a dedicated space for children to learn how to draw their favourite Marvel Super Heroes in a setting inspired by the workshops where the comics are created.





Guests can even go home with a souvenir of their Marvel adventures from New York Boutique which offers a selection of exclusive Marvel collectible products.



Guests will be able to book Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel as of November 5, 2019. The Hotel is expected to open in the summer 2020!



Marvel Super Heroes Season from 24 March to 7 June 2020



Following the success of the first two seasons, Marvel Super Heroes will return to Walt Disney Studios Park to give guests a thrilling experience next spring. The Marvel Universe will come to life at Disneyland Paris with epic shows and experiences featuring Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel and more guest favorites.



Avengers Campus



As recently announced, Walt Disney Studios Park will be home to a new Marvel-themed area called Avengers Campus, part of a multi-year expansion for the park that will also include a Frozen and Star Wars area, opening in phases starting in 2021. Avengers Campus will immerse guests in action-packed adventures with incredible attractions, heroic encounters and new restaurants.



One of the highlights will be a Disney attraction dedicated to Spider-Man, which will give guests of all ages a taste of what it’s like to have superpowers as they sling webs to help Spider-Man collect Spider-Bots that have run amok.



FROZEN: ENCHANTING NEW MAGICAL EXTRAVAGANZAS FOR GUESTS



One of the popular Disney stories that comes to life at Disneyland Paris is Frozen, whose characters have been featured in many shows and parades since the first film was released in 2013. And soon, guests will be able to experience even more adventures with Anna, Elsa, Olaf and their friends at Disneyland Paris.



Frozen Celebration from 11 January to 3 May 2020



From 11 January to 3 May 2020, Disneyland Paris will introduce an enchanting new family journey with a brand-new event: Frozen Celebration.



The festivities will include a dazzling new show four times a day on the parade route starring Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven with incredible dancers and acrobats. An enchanting new float will also bring the magic to life before guests' eyes.



Guests can extend the experience with exclusive treats and drinks, plus a range of souvenirs which celebrate the adventures of Anna, Elsa and their friends. And of course, characters from Arendelle will take part in the Disney Stars on Parade with a Frozen-inspired float and during the evenings, the magical adventures of Anna and Elsa will come to life with Disney Illuminations.



Frozen Celebration will be the perfect time to discover the brand-new surprise that Anna and Elsa have prepared for guests.



Frozen: A Musical Invitation



A brand-new interactive adventure will open its doors at Animation Celebration in Walt Disney Studios Park: Frozen: A Musical Invitation. Guests will be transported to the Kingdom of Arendelle, where they will be invited to play and interact with their favorite characters over several stages:





In the first room, guests will sing and learn to dance to magical moves with Anna, Kristoff and Sven.







In the second room, guests will be invited into the ice palace and will sing in unison the key song Let It Go with Elsa herself.





At Animation Celebration, guests can also meet the friendliest snowman Olaf and capture the moment.



And good news! Frozen: A Musical Invitation will arrive on 17 November in Walt Disney Studios Park, teasing what’s to come with the upcoming Frozen Celebration.



All-New Frozen-Themed Area



Also in the coming years, guests will have even more Frozen experiences with a new themed area dedicated to the story, which is part of the multi-year expansion of the Walt Disney Studios Park. As part of the fully immersive land, guests will see in the distance the snow-capped mountain of Arendelle opposite a magnificent lake, with an attraction that will take them to the center of the Kingdom. The area will also include character encounters, a new restaurant and a shop, which will secure a permanent presence of this beloved franchise at Disneyland Paris.



2019 – 2020: THE RETURN OF ICONIC DISNEY SEASONS



The coming months include several exciting seasons at Disneyland Paris throughout the year!



Disney's Halloween Festival from 28 September to 3 November 2019



The Halloween season will give Disneyland Paris guests plenty of frights and laughter as they enjoy the unique atmosphere at Disneyland Park, with a new show and updated attractions. This year, the Disney Villains will be joined by Ursula, the devilish sea witch. Mickey and his friends will be there too, with a hint of evil for all guests who dare...



Halloween will be particularly tasty thanks to the collaboration with Belgian chocolate maker Pierre Marcolini for a 'trick or treat' box of chocolates that will be in some Disneyland Hotel rooms during the season. In the parks, mischievous ghosts will be cooking up a storm to rustle up various Halloween-style gourmet specialties, for all tastes and all cravings from Maleficent Burgers and Cruella cupcakes to other venomous cocktails.



Fans of thrills and spills will enjoy the new version of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, the top attraction at Walt Disney Studios Park and a scene of breathtaking drama: a new story, with dazzling special effects and new thrilling drop sequences.



Disney's Enchanted Christmas from 9 November 2019 to 6 January 2020



The magic of Christmas will be at Disneyland Paris for nearly two months. Guests can see twinkling lights, watch the wonderful Disney Christmas Parade and meet their favorite Disney Characters. This year, Disney Princesses will join the celebration dance for the biggest gathering of Disney royal couples.



Walt Disney Studios Park will also be celebrating the end of year with the return of Mickey’s Big Band Christmas in keeping with the musical tradition. The programme includes the big band orchestra, fast pace tap dance acts and even a solo by Mickey on the drums.



For the Christmas and New Year’s Eve Dinner, guests will be able to live Disney magic with an exceptional and unique dinner, in the Christmas Tradition. Chefs have dreamed up some culinary creations with fresh and seasonal products. Disney Characters will also join the party, dressed in their most beautiful costumes.



Legends of the Force: A Celebration of Star Wars from 11 January to 15 March 2020



Disneyland Paris is the perfect place to live the Star Wars experience. This season will be the chance to explore a galaxy far, far away, in the footsteps of iconic Star Wars characters such as Chewbacca, R2-D2 and C-3PO, but also to confront the Dark Side of the Force with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren.



Walt Disney Studios Park will offer an extraordinary sound and light show with projections, special effects and characters from the Star Wars saga. The days will also include several marches of the Stormtroopers, led by powerful figures from the Empire and First Order, such as Darth Vader and Captain Phasma.



Disneyland Park will immerse guests in the heart of Star Wars galactic battles with the attractions Star Tours: The Adventures Continue and Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain.



The Lion King and Jungle Festival is back for summer 2020



After a sensational first season, guests can move again to the rhythm of the shows together with Timon, Rafiki, Baloo and all their favourite characters from The Lion King and The Jungle Book.



SPORT, MUSIC, FUN: SPECIAL EVENTS ALL YEAR LONG



In addition to seasons, Disneyland Paris offers exclusive events throughout the year to experience with family or friends. These special events offer plenty of different experiences on universal themes:



Music – For three years electronic music fans have been able to move to the rhythm of Electroland. And good news! This event will be back in 2020 for more spectacular parties over the weekend of 4 July 2020.



Sport – With the fourth edition of Disneyland Paris Run Weekend this September, guests of all ages can take part in unforgettable races in a unique setting. And with the Disneyland Paris Leaders Cup LNB (from 15 to 17 February 2020), the best teams from the French basketball championship come together.





NEW – From 8 to 10 May 2020, guests will meet for a new runDisney experience with the first edition of the Disneyland Paris Princess Run. With races for runners of all ages, limited-edition medals, professional photographers and the chance to meet Disney Characters, this is a truly enchanting experience.





And of course, 6 June 2020 is the Pride edition 2020 to celebrate diversity and inclusion.



The exclusive events also make it possible to prolong seasonal festivities after the parks close, like Disney’s Halloween Parties (26 and 31 October 2019) and the New Year’s Eve Party (31 December 2019).



A PERFECT DESTINATION FOR FAMILIES WITH YOUNG CHILDREN



For a parent, there is nothing more moving than seeing your child's face light up when they see the Disney magic at Disneyland Paris for the very first time. There are many services dedicated entirely to families with young children, such as Rider Switch which enables parents to each in turn experience an attraction without having to queue up again.



Guests of all ages will enjoy boarding the happiest cruise in the world with "it’s a small world" or going to a performance of the show Mickey and the Magician, which received an IAAPA Brass Ring Award* in 2016.





NEW – SPRING 2020 – In Walt Disney Studios Park, children and their families will be welcomed at a brand-new interactive show , taking place in Studio D, in the company of Mickey, Minnie and their friends from Disney Junior. This new experience gives little ones the chance to sing and dance alongside their favorite characters.





* best theatrical production in the shows with over 3 million guests per year category.



DISNEYLAND® PARIS KEY FIGURES



Disneyland® Paris is Europe's number one tourist destination and has two theme parks (Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park), eight Disney Hotels and Disney Nature Resorts, a convention centre offering a complete service and a 27-hole golf course. Disneyland® Paris also houses one of Ile-de-France's largest entertainment centres: Disney Village. Themed-restaurants, shops and a multiplex cinema come together on nearly 30,000 m². The resort has a total of more than 50 attractions, 63 shops and more than 50 restaurants.



More information on what's happening at Disneyland® Paris will be posted throughout the year at news.disneylandparis.com

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.

Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.

(lifePR) (