- Pressemitteilung BoxID 717296
World premiere of the Live-to-Game concert "Stories: The Path of Destinies" at SoundTrack_Cologne
The set of the multi-awarded RPG of Spearhead Games is a dynamic fairytale universe, in which Reynardo, who is a former pirate and unwittingly hero, becomes the last chance in the fight against a mad imperator. The gameplay is diverse and action-packed: Every decision of the player leads Reynardo on another narrative path. To follow these different paths, an advanced interactive music system was composed. Hence, the music follows every decision of the player and provides the matching atmosphere for 120 different video sequences.
On Friday, August 24th , composers FX Dupas and Mathieu Lavoie (Vibe Avenue) will present the adaptive aspects of the music in the game and their implementation in the live performance.
FX Dupas founded Vibe Avenue with Mathieu Lavoie in 2013. Five years later, Vibe Avenue is a leading audio and music provider, with sound universes created for dozens of films, commercials and video games like The Darwin Project or Oddmar. Amongst their most recent projects are the games Omensight, Livelock, Lakewood Plaza Turbo and Ultimate Chicken Horse.
FX Dupas holds a doctorate in dynamic music composition for games and other interactive media from Université de Montréal, where he now teaches as an invited professor.
Mathieu Lavoie is a composer, sound designer, author and professor at the Université du Québec à Montréal, where he achieved the doctor’s degree for composing. He has composed music for dozens of video games, films and commercials, as well as many concert pieces.
Tickets for the concert are available >here for 19 Euros. With a SoundTrack_Cologne accreditation, which is valid on August 23rd, admission is free (depending on availability).
Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren
"Experimentelle Archäologie VII" -"Brot und Brei"
, Kunst & Kultur, Pfahlbaumuseum Unteruhldingen Bodensee
Die Spreu vom Weizen trennen, Mahlen auf der Steinmühle und Pfahlbaubrote backen. Das können die Besucher im Pfahlbaumuseum Unteruhldingen am...
16. bis 31. August: Bildhauer-Workshops, Familien mit Kindern
, Kunst & Kultur, Kulturgewächshaus Birkenried e.V.
Nichts ist schöner für Kinder, als zusammen mit den Eltern ein Erlebnis zu teilen. Beim Bildhauern hat das viele Facetten. Das Aussuchen der...
19. August 14 Uhr: Friedrich & Wiesenhütter, "Die Alltagspoeten aus Berlin"
, Kunst & Kultur, Kulturgewächshaus Birkenried e.V.
Seit 2012 touren Matthias Wiesenhütter und Dirk Friedrich durch die Republik und versetzen ihre Zuhörer mit Schnelligkeit und Präzision auf den...