World premiere of the Live-to-Game concert "Stories: The Path of Destinies" at SoundTrack_Cologne

In videogames, the music adapts to the actions of the player – an exciting challenge for a new kind of Live-to-Game concerts. On Thursday, August 23rd at 7:00 pm, SoundTrack_Cologne brings the action RPG Stories: The Path of Destinies with live music from a 19-member orchestra on stage of the Filmforum NRW, conducted by Rodrigo Lopez Klingenfuss. A player plays the videogame while the gRoBA orchestra from Cologne performs the music spontaneously and simultaneously based on the decision of the gamer. The concert is a cooperation with NEXT LEVEL Festival for Games and NRW KULTURsekretariat and will be performed a second time at the conclusion of the Next Level Festival for Games, on November 25th in Düsseldorf.



The set of the multi-awarded RPG of Spearhead Games is a dynamic fairytale universe, in which Reynardo, who is a former pirate and unwittingly hero, becomes the last chance in the fight against a mad imperator. The gameplay is diverse and action-packed: Every decision of the player leads Reynardo on another narrative path. To follow these different paths, an advanced interactive music system was composed. Hence, the music follows every decision of the player and provides the matching atmosphere for 120 different video sequences.



On Friday, August 24th , composers FX Dupas and Mathieu Lavoie (Vibe Avenue) will present the adaptive aspects of the music in the game and their implementation in the live performance.



FX Dupas founded Vibe Avenue with Mathieu Lavoie in 2013. Five years later, Vibe Avenue is a leading audio and music provider, with sound universes created for dozens of films, commercials and video games like The Darwin Project or Oddmar. Amongst their most recent projects are the games Omensight, Livelock, Lakewood Plaza Turbo and Ultimate Chicken Horse.



FX Dupas holds a doctorate in dynamic music composition for games and other interactive media from Université de Montréal, where he now teaches as an invited professor.



Mathieu Lavoie is a composer, sound designer, author and professor at the Université du Québec à Montréal, where he achieved the doctor’s degree for composing. He has composed music for dozens of video games, films and commercials, as well as many concert pieces.



Tickets for the concert are available >here for 19 Euros. With a SoundTrack_Cologne accreditation, which is valid on August 23rd, admission is free (depending on availability).

