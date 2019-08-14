Pressemitteilung BoxID: 763264 (Televisor Troika GmbH)

Tools for musicians: Reality Check/TOOLS at SoundTrack_Cologne 16

Virtual instruments, adaptive music and the mix of samples and live instruments: the Reality Check/TOOLS events on Thursday and Friday will focus on Tools for musicians. In five workshops and presentations, the experts of Orchestral Tools, Steinberg, Spitfire Audio, Chris Hein and Ubisoft will present the practical use of their software.



Live Composing with Orchestral Tools



Composer Maxime Luft introduces different perspectives on sampling, such as recording true crescendos vs. simulating crescendos with crossfades. In the context of a live composing session, he will show his personal use of the Orchestral Tools instruments and present libraries such as Time Micro, Metropolis Ark III and the Organic Samples. In cooperation with Orchestral Tools.



Working with Virtual Instruments



Christian Hein and Bernd Keul will demonstrate the MIDI production of an orchestral composition: Christian will explain techniques with his orchestral instruments and give general arranging tricks using sample libraries to achieve a realistic performance. The panel will focus on special articulations like trills and runs, the handling legato and much more. Bernd will demonstrate the use of different MIDI controllers like the RoliSeaboard or Leap-Motion controller. In cooperation with Chris Hein.



Steinberg Nuendo 10 and Wwise – An integrated way to realize adaptive music projects



This workshop is a ‘getting started’ on creating and preparing music in the DAW Nuendo 10 before transferring both audio and MIDI into the middleware Wwise. Sebastian Mönch will cover topics such as segmentation, vertical vs. horizontal adaptive structures and how to deal with changes. To complete the pipeline, the participants will also have a brief look on the code required to trigger musical events from within a game engine. In cooperation with Steinberg.



Christian Henson digs into his favourite composition tools and techniques



Christian Henson discusses the merits of using a small number of musicians even when trying to create wide and rich sounding scores. On the basis of the forthcoming fifth series of the BBC comedy-drama Inside No.9, Christian will first discuss his emotional approach to his musical work and then present his MIDI only demo, followed by what he recorded with a few musicians in a small studio and how he went about blending samples and live-recording to create a widescreen cinematic sound. In cooperation with Spitfire Audio.



Creating the Soundscape of Anno 1800



In this talk Stefan Randelshofer, audio director at Ubisoft Blue Byte, will offer an in-depth look at how the advanced soundscape of Anno 1800 was designed and implemented. Stefan will be joined by Sebastian Mönch, senior product specialist at Steinberg, who will talk about workflow aspects regarding Nuendo. Questions will be welcome.



