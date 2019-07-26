Pressemitteilung BoxID: 761306 (Televisor Troika GmbH)

SoundTrack_Cologne announces the nominees for the Peer Raben Music Award

Nine film composers compete for the Peer Raben Music Award. Honored are film scores with innovative and dramatically coherent use of music and sound in relation to the narrative. The award commemorates the great German film composer Peer Raben, whose estate donated the prize money.



The nominees and their films will be presented to audience and jury by André Feldhaus at the Turistarama. The jury, consisting of composer Irmin Schmidt, media artist Tessa Knapp and director and composer Franziska Pohlmann, will remunerate the 1,500 Euros prize the same night.



Competition Screening: August 31th, 2:30 pm – 4:45 pm, Turistarama



The nominees (in alphabetical order): Lennert Busch (Yunshi, Director: James W. Griffiths, Ireland), Dascha Dauenhauer (Love Me, Fear Me, Director: Veronica Solomon, Germany), Macgregor Douglas (The Piano Man, Director: Lee Cooper, UK), Nico Gaik (Voice Over, Director: Emily Manthei, Germany), Noam Helfer (COMO Y PORQUE SE HA ESFUMADO DON JOSE, Director: Moshe Ben-Avraham, Israel/Spain), Sarah Lynch (The Girl at the End of the Garden, Director: Bonnie Dempsey, Ireland), Mateo Ojeda (PANTALEÓN, Director: Diaba Ojeda, Columbia), Han Otten (COMEDY IN A MINOR KEY, Director: Tjebbo Penning, Netherlands) and Aliaksandr Yasinksi (Pouštět draka, Director: Martin Smatana, Czech Republic/Poland/Slovakia).



The winner will be announced the evening of August 31th, 2019 at SoundTrack_Cologne’s festive Award Ceremony, moderated by Ill - Yong Kim.



You can find the conference programme of SoundTrack_Cologne 16 >here (to be updated) and the film programme SEE THE SOUND >here.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.

Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.

(lifePR) (