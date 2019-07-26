Trajanstr. 27
SoundTrack_Cologne announces the nominees for the Peer Raben Music Award
The nominees and their films will be presented to audience and jury by André Feldhaus at the Turistarama. The jury, consisting of composer Irmin Schmidt, media artist Tessa Knapp and director and composer Franziska Pohlmann, will remunerate the 1,500 Euros prize the same night.
Competition Screening: August 31th, 2:30 pm – 4:45 pm, Turistarama
The nominees (in alphabetical order): Lennert Busch (Yunshi, Director: James W. Griffiths, Ireland), Dascha Dauenhauer (Love Me, Fear Me, Director: Veronica Solomon, Germany), Macgregor Douglas (The Piano Man, Director: Lee Cooper, UK), Nico Gaik (Voice Over, Director: Emily Manthei, Germany), Noam Helfer (COMO Y PORQUE SE HA ESFUMADO DON JOSE, Director: Moshe Ben-Avraham, Israel/Spain), Sarah Lynch (The Girl at the End of the Garden, Director: Bonnie Dempsey, Ireland), Mateo Ojeda (PANTALEÓN, Director: Diaba Ojeda, Columbia), Han Otten (COMEDY IN A MINOR KEY, Director: Tjebbo Penning, Netherlands) and Aliaksandr Yasinksi (Pouštět draka, Director: Martin Smatana, Czech Republic/Poland/Slovakia).
The winner will be announced the evening of August 31th, 2019 at SoundTrack_Cologne’s festive Award Ceremony, moderated by Ill - Yong Kim.
You can find the conference programme of SoundTrack_Cologne 16 >here (to be updated) and the film programme SEE THE SOUND >here.
