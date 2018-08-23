Participants for the Summer School for Women in Film, TV and Media Music have been chosen

The participants for the first summer school for Women in Film, TV and Media Music in Cologne have been introduced yesterday at the opening of SoundTrack_Cologne to the Media Music Community: Zeina Azouqah, Doro Bohr, Dorina Ceteras, Natalie Dezer, Susanne Hardt, Yu-Chun Huang, Hanna Sophie Lüke, Maxi Schulze, Franziska Pohlmann, Jasmin Reuter and Iva Zabkar.



Women composers for Film, TV and Media Music are underrepresented in this male-dominated industry. The Summer School focuses on business and industry knowledge, e.g. in the areas of self-marketing, marketing strategies and postproduction planning, which often determines the success in this field. Simultaneously the Summer School is seen as recognition for involved women composers who want to take the next step in their career.



Next to the teachings at ifs internationale Filmschule Köln, the participants will visit the SoundTrack_Cologne and c/o pop convention conference events.



The Summer School is organized by SoundTrack_Cologne, c/o pop, GEMA and ifs Internationale Filmschule Köln, Bavaria Sonor and WIFT Women in Film and Television.



You can find the program for the Summer School in German language >here.

