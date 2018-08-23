- Pressemitteilung BoxID 718653
Participants for the Summer School for Women in Film, TV and Media Music have been chosen
Women composers for Film, TV and Media Music are underrepresented in this male-dominated industry. The Summer School focuses on business and industry knowledge, e.g. in the areas of self-marketing, marketing strategies and postproduction planning, which often determines the success in this field. Simultaneously the Summer School is seen as recognition for involved women composers who want to take the next step in their career.
Next to the teachings at ifs internationale Filmschule Köln, the participants will visit the SoundTrack_Cologne and c/o pop convention conference events.
The Summer School is organized by SoundTrack_Cologne, c/o pop, GEMA and ifs Internationale Filmschule Köln, Bavaria Sonor and WIFT Women in Film and Television.
You can find the program for the Summer School in German language >here.
Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren
04. bis 09. September: Bildhauer-Workshops, Einzelpersonen, Anfänger und Fortgeschrittene "Das besondere Objekt". Mindest. 3 Tage
, Kunst & Kultur, Kulturgewächshaus Birkenried e.V.
Nach den wunderschönen Workshops in Zusammenarbeit mit der Stadt Gundelfingen als Ferienprogramm mit Schulkindern ab 8 Jahren können jetzt auch...
02. September 14 Uhr: Mighty Mitch Blues Band
, Kunst & Kultur, Kulturgewächshaus Birkenried e.V.
Mit der Mighty Mitch Blues Band steht beim Kulturgewächshaus Birkenried am 2. September 14 Uhr die richtige „Gute-Laune-Musik“ auf der Bühne....
Kunst soll sichtbar sein
, Kunst & Kultur, Taunus Sparkasse
Kunst hat in vielen Unternehmen eine lange Tradition. Die Beweggründe, Kunstwerke anzuschaffen, sind dabei vielfältig und spannungsvoll. Sie...