Games Music in Concert - The WDR Funkhausorchester celebrates the variety of videogame music

For the WDR Funkhausorchester it is a matter of heart: In cooperation with SoundTrack_Cologne, the orchestra presents “Heart of Gaming” - Music from Videogames on August 24th, 2018, at 8:00 pm in the Kölner Philharmonie.



For a long time now, game soundtracks are as impressive as its imagery and allow the player a complete immersion in the gaming experience. A big number of scores enjoys meanwhile cult status: From the action-packed pieces of "James Bond 007: Blood Stone" and melancholic tracks from "Ori and the blind Forest", to classics such as "Greta Giana Sisters", the orchestra plays the wide variety of games music, conducted by Evan Christ and accompanied by the WDR Rundfunkchor. At the piano will be the composer and experienced games music piano player Benyamin Nuss.



At SoundTrack_Cologne 15, a whole day is dedicated to games. Gareth Coker ("Ori and the Blind Forest"), Inon Zur ("Fallout"), Garry Schyman ("BioShock"), Richard Jacques ("James Bond 007: Blood Stone") and Takeshi Furukawa ("The Last Guardian") will talk about their music on Thursday, August 23rd at the SoundTrack_Cologne conference. They will also be present at the performance of their pieces in the Kölner Philharmonie.



Additionally, there will be a panel with Pieter Schlosser, who will present his work to the megahit "Destiny 2", among others. Furthermore, on Friday there will be a practice-oriented games music workshop under the headline "Game Music Pipeline – from Briefing to Implementation – and back again". Florian Füsslin (Audio Director at Crytek), Helge Borgarts (composer) and Sebastian Mönch (Senior Product Specialist at Steinberg) will talk about the typical process of a Game Music Production.



Tickets for the concert can be purchased >here.



Fans, industry professionals and non-industry professionals have the possibility to visit the workshop discussions with the games music stars and buy day accreditations for Thursday for 50 Euros (students 30 Euros).



With the full four day accreditation package, the admission for the concert is free of charge (by availability). Get your SoundTrack_Cologne accreditation >here.

