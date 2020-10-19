TECHART unlocks the 992 series Turbo’s diversity and performance. New forged wheels with central lock, new performance upgrades in terms of engine power, chassis setup and exhaust systems as well as sports steering wheels and custom interior refinement round off TECHART’s just launched individualization and refinement program for the 911 Turbo models.



Coming in January 2021: the new TECHART aerokit for the Turbo. Powerful styling, aerodynamic function and built-in versatility for individual customization are the key features of TECHART’s new aerokit for the 911 Turbo models. The new body styling incorporates typical quality features TECHART is renowned for: a unique seamless integrating design line, well-balanced aerodynamics at front and rear, and last but not leaset perfect technical compatibility maintaining the 911 body’s standard mounting points.



All parts of the TECHART aerokit for the 911 Turbo and Turbo S are designed and produced in Germany to the brand’s high quality standards.



Unique front apron, optimized aerodynamics and emotive TECHART styling all around for the 911 Turbo’s body.



The new aerokit includes a complete front apron which replaces the original part. Dynamically shaped side skirts a roof spoiler and air blades for the Turbo’s side air intakes emphasize the sport-focused character of the TECHART-upgraded Turbo. At the rear, a central diffusor element, air outlets with fins on both sides of the rear apron and a new wing profile of the rear spoiler visualize the sporty characteristics of the TECHART-refined sportscar.



Contributing to the active aerodynamic features of the 911 Turbo, the TECHART bodykit maintains the variable front spoiler as well as the adjustable rear wing in combination with the new body parts.



Already in the development process, every part has been designed to allow maximum versatility in order to be personalized to the customers‘ preferences. The TECHART front apron consists of several parts, each of which can be painted in the owners‘ preferred color scheme. Styling add-ons such as side air outlets on the front apron or aerodynamic canards on both edges of the front spoiler enhance the desired character traits, ranging from subtle elegance to motor racing infused sport design.



The multi-part design concept does also apply to the side skirts and the rear part. The diffusor element incorporates five prominent fins and a design trim which surrounds the exhaust section.



Certified TECHART power boost and emotional Turbo sound.



The new TECHART TECHTRONIC powerkit TA092/T1.1 provides additional 60 horsepower (44 kW) which results in an overall power output of 710 horsepower (522 kW). The maximum torque is increased by 100 Newtonmeters to a total of 900 Newtonmeters.



The TECHART powerkit integrates intelligently into the vehicle’s electronic management and its assistance systems. The TECHART power boost is active in the 911’s driving modes

Sport and Sport Plus. In other words, a switch of the standard driving mode button is everything it takes to enter a new level of driving performance. The TECHART powerkit also considers the 911’s assistance systems, such as the „Porsche WET mode“. If wet driving conditions are detected by the system, the TECHART powerkit reduces the power gain automatically. The TECHART powerkit is homologated for road legal use and comes with a part certificate.



The new TECHART sports exhaust system for the 911 Turbo S completes the emotional individual driving experience. Dynamic exhaust valves create an impressive soundscape which is also adjusted in accordance to the selected driving mode. This allows the driver to easily switch from standard power and sound to increased performance combined with sporty driving sound whenever she or he is in the mood. In combination with the powerkit TA092/T1.1, the TECHART sports exhaust system is certified for road-legal use.



New forged TECHART Formula VI wheels with central lock.



Slender spokes, low weight, appealing sport-oriented styling and central locking devices: the all new forged aluminum wheel for the 911 Turbo S in 20- and 21-inch. To match the drivers‘ preferences, the Formula VI wheels can be ordered in single and multi color paint finishes or with an optional gloss turned front surface.



The dimensions of the new forged wheel are 9.5 x 20-inch at the front and 12 x 21-inch at the rear axle, the tire sizes are 255/35 ZR20 (standard tires) or 265/35 ZR20 Michelin Cup 2 sports tires at the front and 315/30 ZR21 (standard tires) or 325/30 ZR21 Michelin Cup 2 sports tires at the rear.



For all drivers who prefer a 5 lug configuration and for the „non-S“ 911 Turbo models, TECHART offers the Daytona II forged wheel in 20-inch for the front and 21-inch for the rear axle. Like the Formula VI, the TECHART Daytona II wheel can also be configured individually in one- or two-tone color.



TECHART sport springs and height adjustable spring kits provide increased driving dynamics and a striking appearance.



TECHART sport springs and height adjustable spring kits add more sportiness to the 911 Turbo S. Sport springs allow a lowering by 40 mm and apply agile driving characteristics. The springs are also compatible with Porsche’s optional front axle lift system.



With the TECHART height adjustable sport springs kit, full flexibility is at the driver’s command. A lowering range of 15 mm to 40 mm allows customized height adjustment.



TECHART Interior: refinement made of leather, wool and carbon fiber for the 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S.



Supple leather, Merino wool and visible carbon fiber. The interior manufactory at TECHART creates individual refinement highlights according to the customers’ preferences. The elegant combination of leather and wool was introduced by TECHART not long ago, now, it enriches the wide range of TECHART options for the 911 Turbo interior. If preferred, full leather interiors can also be both refined or completely tailor-made.



Illuminated carbon door sill plates, sporty aluminium or carbon pedals, new carbon parts and trims, handcrafted TECHART sports steering wheels and much more is at the customers’ choice to turn their Turbo into an individual piece of art.

(lifePR) (