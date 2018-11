The TECHART Roadster based on the Porsche 718 Boxster S wins the »sport auto AWARD 2018«

09.11.18

The readers of sport auto magazine have voted and put the TECHART Roadster based on the Porsche 718 Boxster S in the ”Tuning Convertible/ Roadster up to € 100.000” category into first place for the second time in a row.



”We are proud of the appreciation by the readers and take this as a motivation for further top rankings next year”, Steven Ratz, CEO of TECHART (Photo: second person from the right).



The »sport auto AWARD« was held for the 26th time. A total of 238 vehicle models presented themselves in 25 categories to the judgment of the readers.



For additional informations visit www.techart.de/718

(lifePR) (