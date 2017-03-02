SIHH 2017 – Two years ago, Speake-Marin brought a touch of colour to its dials. This year, the Swiss brand unveils the new Brown Serpent Calendar featuring a curved gold guilded-steel date hand and multi-layered, satin-finished dial with enlarged calendar chapter ring. The new Brown Serpent Calendar is a limited edition of 28 pieces.



Several years ago, Speake-Marin revisited one of their most successful and iconic models, the Serpent Calendar, and redesign it from the ground up. While retaining the distinctive identity of the original Serpent, Speake-Marin worked on the design of the dial, of the case and of the hands. This year, the Swiss brand continues to work on the design of this watch by adding to its dial a brown snailing hours chapter ring and oversized calendar indication.



"The original Serpent was the first calendar watch I made and it quickly became one of the most popular Speake-Marin timepieces," says Peter Speake-Marin. "The idea is simple and goes back over a century to early pocket watches that used a curved hand to differentiate the date from the time indications. The Serpent Calendar now brings a fresh look to this classic design."



All the major elements of the Speake-Marin universe are present: the multi-layered, bright white dial finds its place in a Piccadilly case, 42mm, in titanium. The Serpent Calendar indicates central hours and minutes with Speake-Marin style blued hands and the date with a bright golden sculptured Speake-Marin calendar hand. On this watch, Speake-Marin brought a touch of originality on its dial by off-setting the ring of the date at 1.30. A simple swing to rock the rhythm of the time! Also adding greater equilibrium to the graphic aspect of the dial.



Finally, as with the other models of this collection, the new Brown Serpent calendar is equipped with a Vaucher 3002 automatic movement and signs the bottom of its dials of "Swiss made" to remind its Swiss origins, whilst retaining the English name and design of its creator.



The new Brown Serpent Calendar is a limited edition of 28 watches.



MOVEMENT: Calibre Vaucher 3002, hand-assembled mechanical self-winding movement



JEWELS: 28



FREQUENCY: 28,800vph / 4Hz



INDICATIONS: Central hour, minutes, seconds and date



POWER RESERVE: ~ 50 hours



CASE: Piccadilly case Front and back sapphire crystals treated with anti-reflective coating



DIAMETER: 42mm in titanium



WATER RESISTANCE: 3 bar (30 meters)



DIAL: Multi-layered, white-lacquered dial with a brown snailing hours circle. Off-set date



HANDS: Hours, minutes and seconds Speake-Marin style blued Serpent Calendar hands. Speake-Marin style golden hand



STRAP: Alligator. Pin buckle in titanium LIMITED EDITION: 28 watches

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren