Sonova announces change in the Management Board

Sonova Holding AG, the world's leading provider of hearing solutions, announces a change in its Management Board. Franz Petermann, GVP Corporate e-Marketing and member of the Management Board, will leave the company to focus on private investments and business endeavors. His responsibilities will be transferred into the respective marketing organizations. The Sonova Management Board will subsequently consist of nine members.



Franz Petermann joined the Sonova Group in 2002 as Director Finance & Controlling. In April 2013, he joined the Management Board where he was responsible for Sonova's global retail business. In September 2016 he assumed the position of Group Vice President Corporate e-Marketing. In this role, he successfully built and led the important strategic Sonova e-Marketing initiative. After preparing the groundwork, Sonova will now integrate the expertise of this highly-specialized team into the respective marketing organizations of the retail and wholesale businesses.



Lukas Braunschweiler, CEO of Sonova, comments: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Petermann for his strong contribution over the last fifteen years. Under his leadership, the Group significantly expanded the footprint of its global retail business and made important strides in the field of digital lead generation. We wish him all the best for his private business endeavors and personal future."



Disclaimer



This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Sonova's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sonova undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonova Holding AG

Sonova, headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is the leading provider of innovative hearing care solutions. The Group operates through its core business brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Sonova offers its customers one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry - from hearing instruments to cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Founded in 1947, the Group is currently present in over 100 countries across the globe and has a workforce of over 14,000 dedicated employees. Sonova generated sales of CHF 2.4 billion in the financial year 2016/17 and a net profit of CHF 356 million. Across all businesses, and by supporting the Hear the World Foundation, Sonova pursues its vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing and therefore lives a life without limitations.



For more information please visit www.sonova.com and www.hear-the-world.com.





