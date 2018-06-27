Silverton Maritime Solutions reinforces its team with Susanne Mertens and Frank Bergert

Silverton Maritime Solutions GmbH (Silverton Maritime) is expanding its range of services to include Compliance and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A). The existing team has been strengthened by appointing Susanne Mertens and Frank Bergert as Senior Consultants.



Susanne Mertens, a fully qualified lawyer, previously gained lengthy experience as a consultant, with management responsibility at HypoVereinsbank AG and DNB Bank ASA, advising clients in the maritime industry. She is also a Certified Compliance Officer.



Frank Bergert, who holds a degree in business administration, has gained a wealth of experience in financial management during his career. His expertise includes the execution of M&A transactions and the creation of compliance management systems. Prior to joining Silverton Maritime, Frank Bergert spent fourteen years as Chief Finance Officer at two German shipping companies: initially eleven years at Erck Rickmers Holding and subsequently three years at the Claus-Peter Offen Holding. Other positions during his professional career were at Jungheinrich AG and Hapag-Lloyd AG.



Ulf Bertheau, Managing Partner of Silverton Maritime, comments: "In expanding our services we are addressing, in particular, the growing challenges faced by shipping companies in the area of compliance. With Susanne Mertens and Frank Bergert and their sound experience in our team, we are now even better placed to support our clients' compliance management. The continuing phase of consolidation in the shipping industry means that the topic of M&A is also highly relevant. Here, our competent project management provides important added value."



Silverton Maritime Solutions GmbH, Hamburg, was founded last year as a joint venture between the Silverton Group and Ulf Bertheau. Its objective is to advise buyers and sellers on the sale of shipping loans and to take over loan servicing as an external service provider.



The range of services provided by the Silverton Group also include investment management and asset management of commercial property and loans secured on real estate; consultancy services for transaction and implementation in the areas of special situations, distressed debt and real estate; risk advisory services; and banking consultancy.

Silverton Advisory GmbH

The Silverton Group's range of services comprises the investment and asset management of commercial property and loans secured on real estate; consultancy on transactions and processing in the areas of special situations, distressed debt and real estate; as well as risk advisory services and banking consultancy. Silverton has offices in Frankfurt, Munich, Madrid and New York. The company is led by managing partners Stefan Dölker, Jascha Hofferbert, Thoran Thegemey and Frank Wiedemann.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren