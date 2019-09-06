Pressemitteilung BoxID: 766169 (SIGNA Property Funds Holding AG)

SIGNA Retail builds New Business Hub in Zurich

Carmen Spielmann takes over the role of Head of New Business / Consistent development of the European SIGNA Retail Group

Carmen Spielmann (31) has been Head of New Business at SIGNA Retail since June 1, 2019, and is responsible for establishing the hub for the European trading group at its headquarters in Zurich.



With Spielmann, SIGNA Retail has become a proven expert in the identification and development of new, forward-looking business models. The 31-year-old brings with her many years of experience in the sustainable implementation of digital business models and customer-centric business management alongside her digital DNA and a Master in Digital Management from Hyper Island in London. Among other things, she has successfully built up the internationally awarded car sharing platform sharoo, and most recently as CEO. It also acts as a venture advisor for Kickstart, one of Switzerland's largest innovation programs for international technology start-ups.



With the launch of the New Business Hub in Zurich, the SIGNA Group is strategically expanding its digital competence and innovative strength, having already made six investments in the field of PropTech since the beginning of 2018 with SIGNA Innovations. Screening trends, market developments and start-ups in the retail environment will further accelerate the pace of innovation. In addition to the further development of digital strategies, new margins and business models will be identified.



The focus is currently on the expansion of Europe's leading, fast-growing sports eCommerce & Experience platform SIGNA Sports United. SIGNA Sports United is already clearly setting itself apart from its competitors by expanding its business model and its clear goal of shaping the global trend of the "Experience Economy" in sports in the medium term.

