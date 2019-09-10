Theaterplatz 2
01067 Dresden, de
http://www.semperoper.de
Oliver Bernau
+49 (351) 4911-336
Top international star to make triple debut in DresdenDresden, )
Equally at home in the classical and contemporary repertoire, the Muscovite has been pursuing her prize-winning solo career on the world stage since 2018 as a guest artist unattached to any specific company. Her engagements for 2019 have included a short run at New York’s Joyce Theater in a choreograhy specially created for her by Jérôme Bel as well as a guest appearance at the Berlin State Ballet, where she performed the lead role in »La Sylphide«. Maria Kochetkova is now making her debut at the Semperoper as Giselle in the choreography by David Dawson, which premiered in the Semperoper in 2008. Similar to her role in »La Sylphide«, the dancer will present a classical and ethereal creature of the ballet blanc, who undergoes her apotheosis through supernatural desire, dying for the sake of love. Ms Kochetkova has been collaborating with choreographer David Dawson for more than ten years.
Ballet director Aaron S. Watkin and his company look forward to welcoming Maria Kochetkova as a guest principal of the Semperoper Ballett, where she joins another world-renowned guest principal, namely Marcelo Gomes.
Performances with Maria Kochetkova in the Semperoper Dresden on 2 and 8 October 2019. Further performances on 19, 22, 27 and 30 September 2019 at 7 pm.
Free introductory talk on the production 45 minutes before curtain-up.
Kindly supported by the Semperoper Foundation.
Tickets for the performances are available at the daytime box office in the Schinkelwache on Theaterplatz (T +49 (0)351 4911 705) and online. For more details check out semperoper.de
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.