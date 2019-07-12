Pressemitteilung BoxID: 759783 (Semperoper Dresden)

New managing director draws a positive conclusion for the 2018/19 season

The Semperoper Dresden goes into the summer break after a successful artistic year and solid audience figures.



With almost 290,000 visitors in the core areas of opera, ballet and concert, the first season under new managing director Peter Theiler is expected to show audience figures running at 92 percent capacity. With a cost recovery ratio of more than 38 percent for 2018, the Semperoper Dresden maintains its top ranking amongst German-language opera houses.



The success of the 2018/19 season can be attributed to an ambitious and varied year of music theatre, featuring no fewer than 300 performances in the opera house and in the Semper Zwei venue, including nine new opera productions, three ballet premieres, 33 returning productions in all categories as well as numerous other events.



According to Peter Theiler: »Our first-rate artistic programme and consistently high audience figures show how the Semperoper has successfully positioned itself as an institution providing both traditional and unconventional perspectives. In this way we are able to carefully navigate through socio-politically turbulent times as a place of cultural excellence. Our guests have accepted our offer and are encouraging us to continue on the same path in the upcoming 2019/20 season. To this we are both artistically committed and open for dialogue.«



The entire programme of 2019/20 season is available on the Internet at semperoper.de

