First premiere of the 2019/20 season on 28 September 2019 - Laura Scozzi dissects European sensibilities

Gioachino Rossini’s opera »Il viaggio a Reims/The Journey to Reims« launches the series of premieres for the 2019/20 season at the Semperoper Dresden on Saturday, 28 September 2019.

The origin of Rossini’s opera was a royal commission to celebrate the coronation of Charles X. Demanding a large group of soloists, this unusual work centres on a group of European »lone travellers« during an unexpected break in their journey to Reims. After various upsets, the story concludes with a multi-national banquet. First performed in 1825, this masterpiece will now be heard for the first time in Dresden, when opera lovers can look forward to the »Gran pezzo concertato a 14 voci«, an extraordinary fourteen-part a cappella ensemble section, along with some brilliant coloratura singing.Under conductor Francesco Lanzilotta, the Staatskapelle Dresden will accompany a star-studded array of soloists including Elena Gorshunova, Maria Kataeva and Tuuli Takala as well as Maurizio Muraro, Edgardo Rocha and Georg Zeppenfeld. With this production, the State Opera Chorus is bidding farewell to its long-time choral director, Jörn Hinnerk Andresen, who in October will take up a professorship at the Mozarteum Salzburg.



Back in 2012, Italian director Laura Scozzi, who currently resides in Paris, staged Rossini’s colourful multi-national dramma giocoso for the Nuremberg State Theatre as an absurd satire on the European project featuring well-known waxwork figures. For the Dresden production, she follows Peter Theiler’s invitation to develop this idea further. Scozzi dissects our European sensibilities by adapting this rather nebulous character study of a multicultural group of travellers to reflect current political trends. Now beginning his second season as managing director, Peter Theiler intends this production for the Semperoper Dresden to extend the notion of a music theatre rooted in tradition but with a modern perspective, thereby exploring eternally relevant social themes at the highest artistic level.



Gioachino Rossini »Il viaggio a Reims/The Journey to Reims«



Premiere at 6 pm on Saturday, 28 September 2019, in the Semperoper Dresden.



Further performances on 3, 6, 9, 20, 25 October and 4 November 2019.



An introductory talk on the work begins 45 minutes before each performance.

