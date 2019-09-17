Pressemitteilung BoxID: 767427 (Sauber Motorsport AG)

The «Singapore Visitor» Quiz

2019 FIA Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix - Preview

It’s that time of the year – we’re leaving Europe and the lights of the day to head all the way to South East Asia and Singapore. The city-state, also known as the Red Dot, is one of the coolest, craziest destinations on the Formula One calendar, featuring round-the-clock entertainment, a lively food scene and endless shopping opportunities.



But what kind of Singapore visitor are YOU? Take our quiz and find out!



Q1: Welcome to Singapore! What do you want to do this weekend?

A- Discover the real city, find some independent shops and go off the beaten path.

B- Live a life of glitz and glamour, wine and dine with my friends and Instagram the hell out of it.

C- Feel the thrills, be on the edge of your seat, sweat a lot, it’s a Formula One weekend.



Q2: What do you like to do on a Friday night?

A- Go to an indie film festival at a secluded cinema. Bonus points for films in a foreign language.

B- Take a yoga class in one of the city parks, and Instagram the hell out of it.

C- Practice, it’s a Formula One night.



Q3: The weekend is here and the city is open for business. On Saturday night, you…

A- Make your way to the suburbs and try a new vegan, local-produce restaurant.

B- Head to the city centre to meet up with your friends for drinks, and Instagram the hell out of it.

C- Go to Marina Bay, it’s a Formula One night.



Q4: Sunday night is party night. Your must-have accessory is…

A- An outfit entirely made of second-hand, recycled or upcycled textiles. Good looks and good vibes.

B- Designer heels or a rare watch – to complement that outfit you’re going to Instagram the hell out of.

C- Accreditation/ticket and a sharpie, it’s a Formula One night.



RESULTS:



If you chose most As: You’re a modern-day hippie. Singapore is ready for you with socially and environmentally friendly options. We hope you’ll have fun this weekend!

If you chose most Bs: You’re an influencer. Singapore is ready for you with great views, cool bars and a million other things you can Instagram the hell out of. We hope you’ll have fun this weekend!



IF YOU CHOSE MOST Cs: You work in/follow Formula One. Singapore is ready for you with the hottest race of the year. We KNOW you’ll have fun this weekend!



Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG:

“Singapore is a weekend that asks a lot from everyone in the team. The humidity, the heat, the weird times – it’s a tough weekend but our team is ready for the challenge. We have shown we can be competitive everywhere we go and there is no reason we shouldn’t be in the mix this weekend, but we will need to do a proper job. The margins in the midfield are very small, even on a relatively long lap like in Singapore, and every detail makes a difference. We need to avoid mistakes and put both cars in a position to fight for the points.”



Kimi Räikkönen (car number 7):

“Spa and Monza didn’t go well, but that’s in the past. Everyone is talking about the humidity in Singapore and racing at night, but in the end it doesn’t really feel too different than any regular racing weekend. Our objective for this race doesn’t change: we need to do a good job in each session as that’s the only way to be at the front of a competitive midfield.”



Antonio Giovinazzi (car number 99):

“The result in Monza was a big confidence boost and I am looking forward to another good race in Singapore. Racing in the night is always special, although in the car you don’t really feel it as much. The Marina Bay track is a challenging one, with so many corners and very little margin for error; the conditions also contribute to making this race hard. But I feel I am well prepared and I am eager to get back in the car.”



Media information:

All press content will be made available at the following link throughout the weekend in Singapore: bit.ly/2kDTmnv



