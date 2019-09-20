Pressemitteilung BoxID: 768229 (Rundfunk-Orchester und -Chöre (gemeinnützige) GmbH Berlin)

25 Years of the ROC - Berlin music holding celebrates anniversary

A unique success story and a successful project of German unification: since 1994, the Rundfunk Orchester und Chöre GmbH Berlin (ROC) has been the joint umbrella for four top international ensembles: the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin (DSO), the Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin (RSB), the Rundfunkchor Berlin and the RIAS Kammerchor Berlin. The non-profit, limited liability company is owned jointly by Deutschlandradio (40 percent), the Federal Republic of Germany (35 percent), the State of Berlin (20 percent), and Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (5 percent).



After 25 years, the ROC's unique constellation has proved a model for the future, and its four ensembles are the cornerstones of the capital's musical life. In more than 200 concerts a year, the ensembles, which were formerly located in both the East and West of the city, reach more than 200,000 listeners live and 1.8 million people on radio throughout Germany. Their internationally renowned chief conductors Robin Ticciati (DSO), Vladimir Jurowski (RSB), Gijs Leenaars (Rundfunkchor Berlin) and Justin Doyle (RIAS Kammerchor Berlin), as well as innovative concert formats, guest performances in the most important music metropolises and award-winning CD recordings, make the two orchestras and two choirs into a hit at home and abroad.



"This musical standard, and the ensembles' profiles are what make the ROC strong," says general manager Anselm Rose. "Our goal is still creating the best possible basis for the ongoing, outstanding artistic development of the four ensembles". On behalf of all the ROC shareholders, Deutschlandradio director Stefan Raue declares: "Congratulations to the ROC! We thank you for 25 years of enjoyable musical moments and artistic inspiration. The once extraordinary foundation has become a successful German-German project, with four excellent ensembles and cultural ambassadors for Berlin and Germany–a stroke of luck for the German cultural and media landscape."



On the occasion of the ROC's anniversary, for the first time it will be possible to experience the four chief conductors in a joint discussion: Shelly Kupferberg presents the top-class panel, which can be seen in a video live stream on rbbKultur.de at 7.30 pm on 20th September. Deutschlandfunk and Deutschlandfunk Kultur will celebrate the anniversary with an array of programmes and reporting from 18th to 23rd September.



Video trailer: 25 Years of the ROC



Fri, 20th September 2019

Discussion between the ROC's four chief conductors Robin Ticciati, Vladimir Jurowski, Gijs Leenaars and Justin Doylein conversation with Shelly Kupferberg

7.30 pm: video live stream

www.rbb-online.de/rbbKultur.de Fri, 20th September 2019

Anselm Rose, general manager of the ROC, in conversation8.10 am: Interview

rbbKultur am Morgen



Wed, 18th September 2019

Home Match – 25 years of the Rundfunk Orchester und Chöre GmbH Berlin10.05 pm: Reportage by Uwe Friedrich in the programme “Spielweisen”Deutschlandfunk Fri, 20th September 2019

Anselm Rose, general manager of the ROC, in conversation11.35 am: Interview in "Tonart"

Deutschlandfunk Kultur



Mon, 23rd September 2019

Discussion between the four chief conductors (recording from 20th September) and recordings from 25 years of the ROC

1.05 am to 5 am: "Tonart Klassik" special programme to mark the anniversaryDeutschlandfunk Kultur

