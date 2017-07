"Wings" wins the Robbe & Berking 12mR European Championship

Eleven 12mR yachts took part in their "Robbe & Berking 12mR European Championship" on the Flensburg Fjord until last Sunday. The oldest participant was "Heti" from Hamburg, built in 1912, the youngest participant was "Kiwi Magic" that belongs to a Scandinavian owners' association today. It was with her that New Zealand made the first attempt to win the America's Cup in 1987. The winner was Wings (K15, 1937) ahead of Trivia (K10, 1937) and VIM (US 15, 1939), the latter among them had the European Championship title since 2015.



In addition to spectators and photographers from around the world, the sailing teams were accompanied by 9 painters of the North German Realists who watched and portrayed the happenings from different accompanying boats. The paintings created there on the spot will be presented at the Robbe & Berking Yachting Heritage Centre in Flensburg from July 21 until the end of October this year. (www.classic-yachts.com)

