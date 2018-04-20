- Pressemitteilung BoxID 703328
Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG comments on article in manager magazin
Referring to the above article, the chairman of the Supervisory Board Eugen Münch as well as the member of the Supervisory Board Prof. Dr. h. c. Ludwig Georg Braun, both major shareholders of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, and Georg Schulze-Ziehaus, deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board and ver.di divisional head for healthcare and social affairs in Hessen (Fachbereichsleiter Gesundheit und Soziales in Hessen), comment as follows:
“Current reporting by manager magazine alleging that the replacement of Board of Management chairman Stephan Holzinger was desired or intended is false and totally unfounded.”
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
RHÖN‐KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. The hospital group offers excellent medical care with a direct link to universities and research institutes. More than 830,000 patients are treated every year at the five group hospitals located in Bad Berka, Bad Neustadt, Frankfurt (Oder), Giessen and Marburg where approx. 16,700 employees work.
With the RHÖN campus concept the Company is currently implementing a new and forward-looking project which raises fully comprehensive healthcare in rural areas to a new level of excellence and is geared to the growing needs of patients. www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
