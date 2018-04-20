Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG comments on article in manager magazin

manager magazin (5/2018 issue) reports as follows in its article “Kranke Kultur” (English: sick culture) published online today and to be published in its print issue tomorrow: “There are not a few within the Group who claim that Münch would like to get rid of his once trusted confidant Holzinger sooner rather than later.”



Referring to the above article, the chairman of the Supervisory Board Eugen Münch as well as the member of the Supervisory Board Prof. Dr. h. c. Ludwig Georg Braun, both major shareholders of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, and Georg Schulze-Ziehaus, deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board and ver.di divisional head for healthcare and social affairs in Hessen (Fachbereichsleiter Gesundheit und Soziales in Hessen), comment as follows:



“Current reporting by manager magazine alleging that the replacement of Board of Management chairman Stephan Holzinger was desired or intended is false and totally unfounded.”

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

