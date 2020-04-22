Schlossplatz 1
97616 Bad Neustadt a.d. Saale, de
https://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
Elke Pfeifer
+49 (9771) 65-1327
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Reasoned Statements by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board Regarding the Takeover Offer by Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaABad Neustadt a.d. Saale, )
Copies of the reasoned statements are available free of charge since the day of publication at the headquarter of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, Am Schlossplatz 1, 97616 Bad Neustadt / Saale, Germany, Telephone: +49 9771 65-0, Facsimile: +49 9771 97467 (or via e-mail: ir@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com stating your full postal address).
Furthermore the reasoned statements and the associated courtesy English translations are published on the website of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft at www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com under the pull-down menu "Investor Relations" | "Takeover Offer". Only the respective German version of the reasoned statement is legally valid.
