RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Reasoned Statements by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board Regarding the Takeover Offer by Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, Bad Neustadt / Saale, have today issued separate reasoned statements regarding the voluntary public takeover offer by Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, Rübenkamp 226, 22307 Hamburg, Germany, which was published on 8th April 2020, pursuant to § 27, Subsection 1, German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz – WpÜG). Said reasoned statements are addressed to the shareholders of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft.



Copies of the reasoned statements are available free of charge since the day of publication at the headquarter of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, Am Schlossplatz 1, 97616 Bad Neustadt / Saale, Germany, Telephone: +49 9771 65-0, Facsimile: +49 9771 97467 (or via e-mail: ir@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com stating your full postal address).



Furthermore the reasoned statements and the associated courtesy English translations are published on the website of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft at www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com under the pull-down menu "Investor Relations" | "Takeover Offer". Only the respective German version of the reasoned statement is legally valid.

