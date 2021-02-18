magma is all about contrast. Smooth against rough. Light against dark. Angled lines against soft curves. Much like its namesake, the magma series of table lamps appear as if they have emerged from deep within the earth’s centre, topped with a light touch of illumination. French designer Ferréol Babin has brought his signature hands-on approach to a sculptural series of table lamps. The ceramic base of every magma lamp is liberally applied with fat lava glaze, each piece reacting differently during the firing process. The result is a textured piece of raw earth, strong and stable. Delicately sitting on top, a handblown glass form appears to almost float. The warm illumination highlights the curved glass form and provides a visual counterpoint to the angular base below. Available in a high or low version, with a vertical or horizontal oblong shaped glass globe, the magma series expresses a simple sculptural quality. Further personalise your tablescape companion with the option of a blue, white or black fat lava glazed ceramic base, or a frosted white or smoked handblown glass globe. No matter which option you choose the magma series provides a compositional centrepiece, day and night.



magma one low: Contrast is the key feature of the magma one low table lamp. From the angular and tall base in fat lava glazed ceramic, to the smooth rounded handblown glass globe that softly illuminates. One rough with the texture of earth; the other smooth with a frosted glow. Opposites really do attract.



magma one high: From its earthy base to floating illuminated top, the magma one high table lamp pulls the elements together into one sculptural centrepiece. A vertical oblong shaped handblown glass globe shines softly onto the strong, angular ceramic base below; whose fat lava glaze bubbles and streaks to reveal its own unique character.



magma two low: The meeting place between the earth’s core and the sky above is sculpturally interpreted in the magma two low table lamp. The strength of the earth displayed in the angled ceramic base liberally covered in a fat lava glaze. Almost floating above, a horizontal oblong form of frosted handblown glass rests atop. Illumination is all that is required to bring this sculpture to life.



magma two high: A tall oblong handblown glass globe sits atop the long ceramic base of the magma two high table lamp. The earthy tones and textures of the fat lava glaze spreads out over the rectangular support. Perfectly offset is the softness of frosted glass, whose illumination highlights each unique bubble and streak below.



Technical information:

Each piece is created from frosted and coloured handblown glass. The base is handmade from ceramic, and applied with a fat lava glaze. Bubbles, streaks and other variations in size and colour are part of the production process.

Available base-colours: black, white, blue; available shade-colours: smokey grey acetato, white acetato.



magma one low: L 41 cm, W 41 cm, H 60,50 cm

magma one high: L 30 cm, W 30 cm, H 69 cm

magma two low: L 43 cm, W 41 cm, H 46,50 cm

magma two high: L 38 cm, W 30 cm, H 55 cm

(lifePR) (