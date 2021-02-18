Mühlenrain 38
79576 Weil am Rhein, de
http://www.pulpoproducts.com
Ursula L'hoste
magma designed by Ferréol Babin
magma one low: Contrast is the key feature of the magma one low table lamp. From the angular and tall base in fat lava glazed ceramic, to the smooth rounded handblown glass globe that softly illuminates. One rough with the texture of earth; the other smooth with a frosted glow. Opposites really do attract.
magma one high: From its earthy base to floating illuminated top, the magma one high table lamp pulls the elements together into one sculptural centrepiece. A vertical oblong shaped handblown glass globe shines softly onto the strong, angular ceramic base below; whose fat lava glaze bubbles and streaks to reveal its own unique character.
magma two low: The meeting place between the earth’s core and the sky above is sculpturally interpreted in the magma two low table lamp. The strength of the earth displayed in the angled ceramic base liberally covered in a fat lava glaze. Almost floating above, a horizontal oblong form of frosted handblown glass rests atop. Illumination is all that is required to bring this sculpture to life.
magma two high: A tall oblong handblown glass globe sits atop the long ceramic base of the magma two high table lamp. The earthy tones and textures of the fat lava glaze spreads out over the rectangular support. Perfectly offset is the softness of frosted glass, whose illumination highlights each unique bubble and streak below.
Technical information:
Each piece is created from frosted and coloured handblown glass. The base is handmade from ceramic, and applied with a fat lava glaze. Bubbles, streaks and other variations in size and colour are part of the production process.
Available base-colours: black, white, blue; available shade-colours: smokey grey acetato, white acetato.
magma one low: L 41 cm, W 41 cm, H 60,50 cm
magma one high: L 30 cm, W 30 cm, H 69 cm
magma two low: L 43 cm, W 41 cm, H 46,50 cm
magma two high: L 38 cm, W 30 cm, H 55 cm
