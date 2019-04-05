Pressemitteilung BoxID: 746903 (Principal Global Investors (Europe) Limited)

Principal Global Investors: US-Arbeitsmarktzahlen - Gefahr einer Rezession sinkt

Robin Anderson, Senior Economist bei Principal Global Investor, kommentiert die aktuellen US-Arbeitsmarktzahlen und sieht die Gefahr einer Rezession schwinden:



“The headline number was very strong, and along with data from the three-month moving average suggests the decline in February was an anomaly and reinforces the view that the economy isn’t slowing sharply any time soon.”



“Beneath the headline there were some cautionary numbers to this report. Labor force participation rate was down, and manufacturing employment declined for the first time since July 2017.



“Overall, the US is on solid footing. The growth rate might slow from what we saw in the middle of last year, but we continue to see strong job numbers which will continue to support things like consumer spending, reducing the chances of a recession anytime soon.”



“I think the Fed must be happy with this report. Inflation pressures aren’t popping up, and they can continue with their holding pattern on monetary policy, reducing another recession indicator due to over tightening.”

