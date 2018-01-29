- Pressemitteilung BoxID 692055
PNE WIND AG: Progress with the Construction of the new 200MW Portfolio
Since the "Kührstedt/Alfstedt" wind farm commissioning, PNE WIND AG has also been benefiting from the sale of climate-friendly electricity produced by the wind farms. In this regard, the Company also benefits from its long-term experience as a wind farm operator. Currently, PNE WIND AG operates wind farms with a total nominal output of about 69MW and these wind firms are completely owned by the Company. Some of these wind farms will be selected for re-powering to be modernised and increase efficiency.
Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE WIND AG: "Considering the economic success during the last year, PNE WIND AG will certainly start the 2018 financial year with a tailwind. The increase in the nominal output of wind farms which we operate ourselves guarantees that we have constant income from operations; at the same time, we, as the operators, are able to continuously monitor the quality level of projects which we develop internally."
PNE WIND AG
PNE WIND Group, a company operating on an international level with two brands, PNE WIND and WKN, is one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Company has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider." From initial site exploration and the approval procedure performance to financing and turn-key construction to operation and re-powering, the Company's services encompass all the phases for developing and operating wind farms: based on this strong position, we continue to develop. In addition to wind energy, in the future the Company's offer will include photovoltaic, electricity storage and power-to-gas technologies with a focus on hydrogen.
