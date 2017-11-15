Playasol Ibiza Hotels records €74 million in revenue



At the end of October, the company already exceeded its 2016 year-end sales by €9 million.

The hotel group based in Ibiza registered an average occupation rate of 88%, up by 6% compared to the previous year.





Playasol Ibiza Hotels, a hotel group headquartered in Ibiza with a portfolio of 36 properties in the island and one in Majorca, generated €74 million in revenue between January and October: €9 million above its year-end results in 2016. This results are based on the more than 600,000 room nights booked so far this year: a 7.5% percent increase over the same period last year, evidencing Ibiza’s thriving hospitality industry. Antonio Domenech, Managing Director at Playasol, said that: “We are very satisfied with this season. Our solid performance backs our strategy by which we constantly reinvest in and improve our product, and they also show how Ibiza and the Balearic Islands are hitting a sweet spot as first-class destinations.”



Over the first nine months of the year, 13.5% of Playasol’s reservations were direct bookings and its occupancy rate exceeded the 90%-mark, parallel to an 8% increase in its average daily rate (ADR). Among its leading markets, the Netherlands experienced a substantial increase, although the leaders continued to be “the UK, Spain and Italy, among others,” according to David Muñoz, Sales Manager at Playasol. “The average rates of our hotels are set to experience a moderate increase between 3 and 5%, always based on the improvements of our different facilities.” According to Domenech, “we are following our pre-established investment plan by the book, and one of our goals is to guarantee the sustainability of our investments by improving the energetic efficiency of our properties and strengthening our commitment with the environment and with Ibiza as a whole.”



In accordance with its current business plan, Playasol Ibiza Hotels plans to continue improving its facilities and services in the coming years. “Our customer satisfaction index has increased by 5.5 points in the hotels that we have renovated compared to the previous year,” said Ana Castillo, Quality Manager at Playasol. “Improving our valuations generates greater confidence among our guests and it is a key driver in their buying decisions. Online reviews also increased by 46%, and more reviews means more information available and a key element to our quality strategy.”



Playasol Ibiza Hotels is also committed to make tourism in Ibiza less seasonal by leaving some of its properties open during the low season. The Central Playa will be open until December 4, while the Hotel Playasol Marítimo will close its doors until 2018 on December 5. “Tourism during this part of year offers strong results, with an average occupancy rate of 80%,” says Muñoz. “In 2016, tourists coming to Ibiza between October and December rose by 26%, and we are hopeful that this season will see even greater numbers.”

Playasol Ibiza Hotels

Playasol Ibiza Hotels, the leading hotel company in Ibiza, has 37 hotels and apartments. 36 of them located in the best locations in Ibiza and 1 in Majorca, rounding up a portfolio of more than 4,000 rooms and over 10,000 beds. The company has started a new era and is carrying out an ambitious plan to renovate and reform many of its properties, aimed at offering the best design and comfort features at highly competitive prices.

