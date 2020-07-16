Pressemitteilung BoxID: 807648 (PACO Agency GmbH)

The Robert Cray Band

From the Hall of Fame back to the stage

Even after 40 years on stage and in the studio, Robert Cray still manages to combine brilliance and bandwidth, once again impressively proven by his latest album. With “That’s What I Heard” the guitar and vocal genius is back strong. As on previous masterpieces Cray celebrates his sensational sound between Soul, Blues, Rock and Gospel, exciting and touching, both on his fretboard and on the microphone. Of course, these new songs need to find their way onto the stage to live and breathe. In July 2021 there will be 7 opportunities in Germany to do so!



Needless to say, the master and his proven band including Terence F Clark (drums), Richard Cousins (bass) and Dover Weinberg (keyboards), will also perform classics like “Smokin’ Gun”, „I Was Warned“, „Right Next Door (Because Of Me)“ or „I Guess I Showed Her“. Robert Cray Band concerts are not just musically high grade and harmonic, but also spontaneous and full of surprises. Cray: “We have a basic repertoire of around 50 songs, and more are added now and then. Trust me, until right before the show, we have no plan what song will open the show. Then, shortly before going on stage I tell the guys what song we’ll play first, or I just ask our bass player Richard.” Sometimes loud, sometimes quiet, often soulish and occasionally funky and jazzy.



Over 40 years of live experience, five Grammy Awards, 15 nominations and more than 20 studio albums speak a clear language. Robert Cray is one of the biggest guitarists of his generation and has created a sound that is so deeply rooted in American tradition but still fresh until this day. Given his genre and playing style including his iconic Fender Stratocaster he definitely is a true Bluesman. Still, Cray always brings in new elements and therefore fresh air into his art. A true great himself he has played with legends of the genre like John Lee Hooker and BB King, but also collaborated with artists like Tina Turner, thinking outside the Blues-box.



Seeing the guitar-legend live is an opportunity one shouldn’t miss. Robert Cray and his mix of Soul and Blues with vintage flair and modern touch are a must see and hear for every music-lover. Since his 1980 debut album “Who’s Been Talking” Robert Cray has written nothing but history, not to mention the Grammy winning “Strong Persuader”. With the new album and his upcoming tour, a new chapter is added in the great book of American music.



This unique artist hasn’t been introduced into the Blues Foundation’s “Blues Hall of Fame” in 2011 for nothing.



We wish you great and valuable entertainment!



Tour dates:

09.07.21 Hamburg, Fabrik

12.07.21 Aschaffenburg, Colos-Saal

13.07.21 Nuremberg, Serenadenhof

14.07.21 Berlin, Admiralspalast

22.07.21 Karlsruhe, Zeltival

23.07.21 Freiburg, Zelt Musik Festival

26.07.21 Munich, Muffathalle



Tickets are available from 37€ -plus fees- at www.pa-co.eu, www.eventim.de and all other box offices.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.

Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.

(lifePR) (