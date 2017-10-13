FENSTERBAU FRONTALE: The showcase for the industry for 30 years

• Exhibitors: Reserve the last remaining stands today

FENSTERBAU FRONTALE, the successful trade show for windows, doors and facades, is getting ready for its anniversary year. From 21 to 24 March 2018 it will return to Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, where it has been held for the last 30 years. Following a record-breaking event with 110,581 visitors* in 2016, preparations for the next round are now in full swing. Roughly six months ahead of the trade show, around 95 percent of the stand areas have already been reserved. Interested companies that would still like to secure a place will get all the information they need at: www.frontale.de/application



FENSTERBAU FRONTALE is the leading international show for windows, doors and facades. Every two years, window and facade manufacturers, carpenters, architects and the specialist trade descend on Nuremberg to find out about the latest profile systems, structural elements, glass in architecture, fixing equipment, safety equipment, machines, installations and much more. The exhibition is accompanied by a supporting programme. The floor plans are now online and provide an initial taste of what’s to come at the anniversary round of FENSTERBAU FRONTALE: www.frontale.de/floor-plan



New programme feature: FORUM with LOUNGE and Job Board

For the first time in 2018, NürnbergMesse is organising a forum in Hall 3A that will focus on current industry issues like digitalisation in the trades, building automation, safety and practical tips for tradespeople. Experts will explore these and other topics in TED-style presentations over the course of the trade show. The adjacent FENSTERBAU FRONTALE LOUNGE offers an opportunity to network and relax, while the Job Board brings together employers and potential recruits.

The Call for Papers for the FENSTERBAU FRONTALE FORUM will be open until 5 February 2018. Interested speakers can propose a topic and apply for a slot at: frontale@nuernbergmesse.de



A convincing concept

FENSTERBAU FRONTALE 2016 exceeded all expectations thanks to the high calibre of the products on display and information provided. The verdict of the 794 exhibitors from 37 countries was excellent, with 95 percent rating the event positively overall. Nearly all respondents were able to reach their most important contact groups, 94 percent made new business contacts, and nine out of ten are expecting follow-on business from the show. Around two thirds of exhibitors considered the volume of visitor traffic and professional calibre of visitors to be good or very good. Visitors to FENSTERBAU FRONTALE – primarily window manufacturers (62%), component suppliers (11%), shutter and sunshade technicians (10%) and joiners and carpenters (9%) – mirrored the positive picture painted by exhibitors: around 95 percent were satisfied with the range of products and solutions on display at the stands, while 9 out of 10 visitors rated the benefits of their trade show visit equally highly.



