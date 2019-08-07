Pressemitteilung BoxID: 762505 (NürnbergMesse GmbH)

BrauBeviale 2019: A varied supporting programme provides impulses and inspiration

.

• Where beer diversity comes to life Beverages

• Forum BrauBeviale - all the diversity of the beverage industry on one stage

• Inspiration for a successful future



Preparations are in full swing and it won’t be long till Nuremberg is once again the hub for the international beverage industry. From 12 to 14 November 2019, the sector will come together for what will be the world’s most important capital goods fair for beverage production and marketing this year. The products and solutions showcased by the around 1,100 exhibitors cover the entire beverage process chain, including all segments like beer, cider, spirits, sparkling wine, wine, water, juices, soft drinks and liquid dairy products. This year too, the main theme of the event is the future viability of the beverage industry and it will explore the challenges facing both equipment suppliers and beverage manufacturers. Its product range and supporting programme make BrauBeviale the sector’s key platform for knowledge-sharing and innovation.



About BrauBeviale

BrauBeviale is one of the most important capital goods trade fairs for the beverage industry worldwide. During this three-day event at Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, international exhibitors showcase a comprehensive range of solutions for the entire beverage production process chain, including raw materials, technologies, logistics and marketing ideas. Visitors come from the technical and commercial management segments of the European beverage industry as well as from the retail and catering sectors. The product display is rounded out by an attractive supporting programme that explores and discusses the trending issues in the industry. The main topic is the future viability of the beverage sector. Other highlights include the BrauBeviale Forum, Craft Drinks Area and numerous themed pavilions. The usual relaxed atmosphere will once again make BrauBeviale 2018 the No. 1 meeting place for the industry. Private Brauereien Bayern (Bavarian Association of Private Breweries) is the honorary sponsor of BrauBeviale. BrauBeviale is a member of the Beviale Family, the global network of events focusing on the manufacture and marketing of beverages.



More information on BrauBeviale

