THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA - new album being recorded with ABBA gear

Swedish classic/progressive rock supergroup THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA have announced to have begun recording the successor of 2018s »Sometimes The World Ain't Enough«. The band is currectly working on the as of yet untitled album at Nordic Sound Labs using the same drum kit that was used during the recordings of ABBA's 1980 mega album »Super Trouper«!



“We are beyond thrilled to be able to use such a musical piece of history for the recording of our new album. Jonas is highly influenced by Per Lindvall, the drummer in ABBA, who used this very kit, during the recording of ABBA’s masterpiece “Super Trouper” in 1979. The sound coming from this kit is still fantastic and it’s gonna give that extra flair to our sound. We’ve had two recording sessions so far in Nordic Sound Lab in Skara, Sweden and will have a 3rd final session in September. Then the new album is good to go. We are super excited about and can’t wait to share it.” - Björn Strid



The band's latest effort »Sometimes The World Ain't Enough« was released on June 29, 2018 and met by critical acclaim by both fans and media and charted in various European territories, peaking at #16 in Germany.



The album was awarded "album of the month" in various big music publications:

Aardschok (NL)

Rock Hard (GER)

Rock Hard (FR)

Sweden Rock (SWE)



and reached the following positions in...

Eclipsed (GER) #2

Metal Hammer (GER) #2

Rock It! (GER) #2

Powermetal.de (GER) #3

Deaf Forever (GER) #5



Following the release the band went on an extensive and highly successful club tour throughout Europe and also re-released their classic early albums »Internal Affairs« and »Skyline Whispers« - now available on vinyl for the first time ever!



ICYMI:

Webisode #1: https://youtu.be/zigP7Xz-KJE

Webisode #2: https://youtu.be/yIOR4CyiYVI

Webisode #2.5: https://youtu.be/E_WBTeE4R4c

Webisode #3: https://youtu.be/0-ixPBnXpDg

Webisode #4: https://youtu.be/pyjSPy6Pzu8

Webisode #5: https://youtu.be/KU8WExrgB9s



More on »Sometimes The World Ain't Enough«:

See the first trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7d9X0i5S5o

See the second trailer here: https://youtu.be/oxRduJiIISs

The third trailer is available here: https://youtu.be/zmYS5YsydIE

The fourth trailer can be seen here: https://youtu.be/XJN0QLIa6t4

'Can't Be That Bad' music video: https://youtu.be/Qvjiy0rZLLo

'This Time' music video: https://youtu.be/9QdHI0if_xk

'Lovers In The Rain' music video: https://youtu.be/f7zcmpdg0so

'Turn To Miami' music video: https://youtu.be/CVtMiXEg2CI



THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA-Mitglieder:

Björn Strid - Gesang

Sharlee D' Angelo - Bass

David Andersson - Gitarre

Richard Larsson - Keyboards

Jonas Källsbäck - Schlagzeug

Sebastian Forslund - Gitarre, Percussion, Special FX

Anna-Mia Bonde - Backing Vocals

Anna Brygård - Backing Vocals



www.facebook.com/thenightflightorchestraofficial | www.nuclearblast.de/thenightflightorchestra

