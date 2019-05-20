Oeschstr. 40
“We are beyond thrilled to be able to use such a musical piece of history for the recording of our new album. Jonas is highly influenced by Per Lindvall, the drummer in ABBA, who used this very kit, during the recording of ABBA’s masterpiece “Super Trouper” in 1979. The sound coming from this kit is still fantastic and it’s gonna give that extra flair to our sound. We’ve had two recording sessions so far in Nordic Sound Lab in Skara, Sweden and will have a 3rd final session in September. Then the new album is good to go. We are super excited about and can’t wait to share it.” - Björn Strid
The band's latest effort »Sometimes The World Ain't Enough« was released on June 29, 2018 and met by critical acclaim by both fans and media and charted in various European territories, peaking at #16 in Germany.
The album was awarded "album of the month" in various big music publications:
Aardschok (NL)
Rock Hard (GER)
Rock Hard (FR)
Sweden Rock (SWE)
and reached the following positions in...
Eclipsed (GER) #2
Metal Hammer (GER) #2
Rock It! (GER) #2
Powermetal.de (GER) #3
Deaf Forever (GER) #5
Following the release the band went on an extensive and highly successful club tour throughout Europe and also re-released their classic early albums »Internal Affairs« and »Skyline Whispers« - now available on vinyl for the first time ever!
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA-Mitglieder:
Björn Strid - Gesang
Sharlee D' Angelo - Bass
David Andersson - Gitarre
Richard Larsson - Keyboards
Jonas Källsbäck - Schlagzeug
Sebastian Forslund - Gitarre, Percussion, Special FX
Anna-Mia Bonde - Backing Vocals
Anna Brygård - Backing Vocals
