Oeschstr. 40
73072 Donzdorf, de
http://www.nuclearblast.de
Markus Jakob
+49 (7162) 9280-46
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA - neues Album wird mit ABBA-Instrumenten eingespieltDonzdorf, )
“We are beyond thrilled to be able to use such a musical piece of history for the recording of our new album. Jonas is highly influenced by Per Lindvall, the drummer in ABBA, who used this very kit, during the recording of ABBA’s masterpiece “Super Trouper” in 1979. The sound coming from this kit is still fantastic and it’s gonna give that extra flair to our sound. We’ve had two recording sessions so far in Nordic Sound Lab in Skara, Sweden and will have a 3rd final session in September. Then the new album is good to go. We are super excited about and can’t wait to share it.” - Björn Strid
Das bis dato letzte Album »Sometimes The World Ain't Enough« erschien am 29. Juni 2018, wurde sowohl von Fans als auch Fachpresse hochgelobt und stieg in einigen europäischen Ländern in die Charts ein, den Höhepunkt bildete Deutschland mit Platz #16.
Das Album wurde zudem in einigen namhaften Musikmagazinen zum "Album des Monats" gekürt:
Aardschok (NL)
Rock Hard (GER)
Rock Hard (FR)
Sweden Rock (SWE)
und erreichte weitere hohe Platzierungen in folgenden Magazinen...
Eclipsed (GER) #2
Metal Hammer (GER) #2
Rock It! (GER) #2
Powermetal.de (GER) #3
Deaf Forever (GER) #5
Nach der Veröffentlichung absolvierte die Band eine ausgedehnte und höchst erfolgreiche Club-Tour durch Europa und veröffentlichte die Band-Klassiker »Internal Affairs« und »Skyline Whispers« neu - dieses Mal erstmals überhaupt auf Vinyl.
ICYMI:
Webisode #1: https://youtu.be/zigP7Xz-KJE
Webisode #2: https://youtu.be/yIOR4CyiYVI
Webisode #2.5: https://youtu.be/E_WBTeE4R4c
Webisode #3: https://youtu.be/0-ixPBnXpDg
Webisode #4: https://youtu.be/pyjSPy6Pzu8
Webisode #5: https://youtu.be/KU8WExrgB9s
More on »Sometimes The World Ain't Enough«:
See the first trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7d9X0i5S5o
See the second trailer here: https://youtu.be/oxRduJiIISs
The third trailer is available here: https://youtu.be/zmYS5YsydIE
The fourth trailer can be seen here: https://youtu.be/XJN0QLIa6t4
'Can't Be That Bad' music video: https://youtu.be/Qvjiy0rZLLo
'This Time' music video: https://youtu.be/9QdHI0if_xk
'Lovers In The Rain' music video: https://youtu.be/f7zcmpdg0so
'Turn To Miami' music video: https://youtu.be/CVtMiXEg2CI
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA-Mitglieder:
Björn Strid - Gesang
Sharlee D' Angelo - Bass
David Andersson - Gitarre
Richard Larsson - Keyboards
Jonas Källsbäck - Schlagzeug
Sebastian Forslund - Gitarre, Percussion, Special FX
Anna-Mia Bonde - Backing Vocals
Anna Brygård - Backing Vocals
www.facebook.com/thenightflightorchestraofficial | www.nuclearblast.de/thenightflightorchestra
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.