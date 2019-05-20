Pressemitteilung BoxID: 752688 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA - neues Album wird mit ABBA-Instrumenten eingespielt

Die schwedische Classic/Progressive Rock-Supergroup THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA befinden sich an den Aufnahmen zum 2018er »Sometimes The World Ain't Enough«. Die Arbeiten am bislang unbetitelten Album finden im Nordic Sound Labs statt und halten eine Überraschung parat. Für die Recordings wird das gleiche Drum Kit benutzt, das bereits auf dem ABBA-Megaalbum »Super Trouper« von 1980 zum Einsatz kam!



“We are beyond thrilled to be able to use such a musical piece of history for the recording of our new album. Jonas is highly influenced by Per Lindvall, the drummer in ABBA, who used this very kit, during the recording of ABBA’s masterpiece “Super Trouper” in 1979. The sound coming from this kit is still fantastic and it’s gonna give that extra flair to our sound. We’ve had two recording sessions so far in Nordic Sound Lab in Skara, Sweden and will have a 3rd final session in September. Then the new album is good to go. We are super excited about and can’t wait to share it.” - Björn Strid



Das bis dato letzte Album »Sometimes The World Ain't Enough« erschien am 29. Juni 2018, wurde sowohl von Fans als auch Fachpresse hochgelobt und stieg in einigen europäischen Ländern in die Charts ein, den Höhepunkt bildete Deutschland mit Platz #16.



Das Album wurde zudem in einigen namhaften Musikmagazinen zum "Album des Monats" gekürt:

Aardschok (NL)

Rock Hard (GER)

Rock Hard (FR)

Sweden Rock (SWE)



und erreichte weitere hohe Platzierungen in folgenden Magazinen...

Eclipsed (GER) #2

Metal Hammer (GER) #2

Rock It! (GER) #2

Powermetal.de (GER) #3

Deaf Forever (GER) #5



Nach der Veröffentlichung absolvierte die Band eine ausgedehnte und höchst erfolgreiche Club-Tour durch Europa und veröffentlichte die Band-Klassiker »Internal Affairs« und »Skyline Whispers« neu - dieses Mal erstmals überhaupt auf Vinyl.



THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA-Mitglieder:

Björn Strid - Gesang

Sharlee D' Angelo - Bass

David Andersson - Gitarre

Richard Larsson - Keyboards

Jonas Källsbäck - Schlagzeug

Sebastian Forslund - Gitarre, Percussion, Special FX

Anna-Mia Bonde - Backing Vocals

Anna Brygård - Backing Vocals



www.facebook.com/thenightflightorchestraofficial | www.nuclearblast.de/thenightflightorchestra

