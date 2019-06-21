Oeschstr. 40
73072 Donzdorf, de
http://www.nuclearblast.de
»Requiem For Mankind« out nowDonzdorf, )
While their debut album "For The Fallen" (2017) was heavy, depressing and marked by grief, the second work "The Silent Vigil" (2018) showed a relentlessly aggressive side. It was without question another great album, created by musicians who blindly understand their craft yet do not repeat themselves. This also applies to the third and latest string to their bow »Requiem For Mankind«.
Once again, the groove is monstrous, the riffs are merciless, and the atmosphere is oppressive, paralyzing, even overwhelming. Willett's aggressive vocals are rousing and relentless.
Order »Requiem For Mankind« now: http://nblast.de/Memoriam-RFM
More on »Requiem For Mankind«:
'Shell Shock' OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2olgPmHY-84
'Undefeated' OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlhLxXD5ERw
Album Trailer #1 - Recording the new album with Russ Russell:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_YkgvtGqc8
Album Trailer #2 - Artwork and Trilogy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovs1R47Cp-o
Album Trailer #3 - Karl and Frank discuss the vocals on the new album:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlMOXCwsMb4
Album Trailer #4 - Karl discusses 'Undefeated':
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MewrEcqIRE
Ablum Trailer #5: Karl and Andy discuss the evolution of the band:
https://youtu.be/F4jhnzvweIU
»Requiem For Mankind« - Track Listing:
01. Shell Shock
02. Undefeated
03. Never The Victim
04. Austerity Kills
05. In The Midst Of Desolation
06. Refuse To Be Led
07. The Veteran
08. Requiem For Mankind
09. Fixed Bayonets
10. Interment
The album's impressive artwork was created again by Dan Seagrave (BENEDICTION, DISMEMBER, HYPOCRISY, SUFFOCATION,...).
The colossal songwriting and the first-class recordings have been immortalised through the sublime production work of Russ Russell (NAPALM DEATH, DIMMU BORGIR, AT THE GATES, AMORPHIS, etc.) at Parlour Studios, giving the record raw production values, whilst providing the perfect scenario to showcase the musicianship so beautifully displayed on the album.
MEMORIAM live:
22.06. UK London - The Underworld Camden (w/ DAMIM, BLACK SKIES BURN)
21.07. UK Eastington - Amplified Festival
13.07. E Barcelona - Move Your Fucking Brain Extreme Fest
27.07. NL Steenwijk - Stonehenge Festival
31.08. D Lüdenscheid - Bautz Festival
w/ TEN TON SLUG, ZEALOT CULT
06.09. IRL Dublin - The Grand Social
07.09. IRL Limerick - Dolan’s
27.09. B Deinze - Elpee Club
28.09. D Bochum - Rockpalast
18.10. UK Manchester - Rebellion
19.10. UK Glasgow - Slay
2020:
21.03. D Heidelberg - Deathfest
More info:
www.memoriam.uk.com
www.facebook.com/memoriam2016
www.nuclearblast.de/memoriam
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.