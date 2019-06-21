Pressemitteilung BoxID: 756942 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)

»Requiem For Mankind« out now

The war rages on! The third album from old school metal veterans MEMORIAM, »Requiem For Mankind«, is out now. Just a year after the release of their second album »The Silent Vigil«, the band returns with an authentic, raw offering packed with old school death metal destruction.



While their debut album "For The Fallen" (2017) was heavy, depressing and marked by grief, the second work "The Silent Vigil" (2018) showed a relentlessly aggressive side. It was without question another great album, created by musicians who blindly understand their craft yet do not repeat themselves. This also applies to the third and latest string to their bow »Requiem For Mankind«.



Once again, the groove is monstrous, the riffs are merciless, and the atmosphere is oppressive, paralyzing, even overwhelming. Willett's aggressive vocals are rousing and relentless.



Order »Requiem For Mankind« now: http://nblast.de/Memoriam-RFM



More on »Requiem For Mankind«:

'Shell Shock' OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2olgPmHY-84

'Undefeated' OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlhLxXD5ERw



Album Trailer #1 - Recording the new album with Russ Russell:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_YkgvtGqc8

Album Trailer #2 - Artwork and Trilogy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovs1R47Cp-o

Album Trailer #3 - Karl and Frank discuss the vocals on the new album:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlMOXCwsMb4

Album Trailer #4 - Karl discusses 'Undefeated':

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MewrEcqIRE

Ablum Trailer #5: Karl and Andy discuss the evolution of the band:

https://youtu.be/F4jhnzvweIU



»Requiem For Mankind« - Track Listing:



01. Shell Shock

02. Undefeated

03. Never The Victim

04. Austerity Kills

05. In The Midst Of Desolation

06. Refuse To Be Led

07. The Veteran

08. Requiem For Mankind

09. Fixed Bayonets

10. Interment



The album's impressive artwork was created again by Dan Seagrave (BENEDICTION, DISMEMBER, HYPOCRISY, SUFFOCATION,...).



The colossal songwriting and the first-class recordings have been immortalised through the sublime production work of Russ Russell (NAPALM DEATH, DIMMU BORGIR, AT THE GATES, AMORPHIS, etc.) at Parlour Studios, giving the record raw production values, whilst providing the perfect scenario to showcase the musicianship so beautifully displayed on the album.



MEMORIAM live:



22.06. UK London - The Underworld Camden (w/ DAMIM, BLACK SKIES BURN)

21.07. UK Eastington - Amplified Festival

13.07. E Barcelona - Move Your Fucking Brain Extreme Fest

27.07. NL Steenwijk - Stonehenge Festival

31.08. D Lüdenscheid - Bautz Festival



w/ TEN TON SLUG, ZEALOT CULT

06.09. IRL Dublin - The Grand Social

07.09. IRL Limerick - Dolan’s



27.09. B Deinze - Elpee Club

28.09. D Bochum - Rockpalast

18.10. UK Manchester - Rebellion

19.10. UK Glasgow - Slay



2020:

21.03. D Heidelberg - Deathfest



More info:

www.memoriam.uk.com

www.facebook.com/memoriam2016

www.nuclearblast.de/memoriam

