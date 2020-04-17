Pressemitteilung BoxID: 795313 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)

ORANSSI PAZUZU release their new album "Mestarin kynsi" today + publish album trailer!

This album is more like an abyss inviting you to jump into: You need to want it and you need the courage, not knowing which atrocities are waiting for you but waiting that this will be an intensive full body experience. And when you start sinking deep, there's no turning back. metal.de



The band carries these extensive songs along with the creativity of a progressive rock master. Some of the most striking exercises in melodic writing that could arguably ever be heard in black metal are showcased here. - Prog-sphere.com



Absolutely pick this one up, you won’t be disappointed. New Noise Magazine



Black metal anti-traditionalists ORANSSI PAZUZU unleash their new album "Mestarin kynsi" ("The Master's Claw") today!

On their fifth album, the band subverts the idea of world domination to open a conceptual discourse on indoctrination and propaganda itself. Their psychological nightmare evolves a philosophical and earnest tone, where occult future meets troubled reality.



The band states,

"We poured all of our focus and knowledge to this nightmare vision. Hoping it will immerse your mind. Let the Master guide you to the endless white light!"



Order Mestarin kynsi in various formats here: https://nblast.de/OP-MestarinKynsi



To mark the occasion, the band releases a video where they contemplate on the themes of "Mestarin kynsi" today. Check the video out here:

https://youtu.be/wN4poZc4iGU



Watch the official video for 'Uusi teknokratia' here: https://youtu.be/ScMbsZW3qn4



Check out the stunning short trailer that ORANSSI PAZUZU have released to spread the word about "Mestarin kynsi" earlier this year:

https://youtu.be/2ymS3P9lcuY



As “Oranssi”, meaning “orange” in their native Finnish language, is the colour of cosmic energy and “Pazuzu” is the ancient Mesopotamian demon of the wind, their swirling kaleidoscope of psychedelia has blown through the underground to redefine boundaries ever since their inception in 2007.



Jun-His: “We definitely wanted to look for new horizons, but on the other hand continue something we began building already on “Värähtelijä”. Some big influences were electro albums that inspired an idea about having a song that would travel through different kinds of portals whilst being mutilated and mutated by the new environment.”



On “Mestarin Kynsi” the doors of perception are not only evoked but off their hinges. Working again with their co-producer Julius Mauranen, who also helped craft their acclaimed 2018 Roadburn Festival commissioned, WASTE OF SPACE ORCHESTRA collaboration live show/album “Syntheosis”, in their home-city of Tampere, Finland, the familiarity served a greater purpose towards the evolution of the album. As singer/guitarist Jun-His puts it, “there is a city heart pumping on this album somewhere”.



Weitere Infos zu ORANSSI PAZUZU:

www.oranssipazuzu.bandcamp.com

https://www.facebook.com/oranssipazuzuband/

www.instagram.com/oranssipazuzu

www.nuclearblast.de/oranssipazuzu

