NIGHTWISH - new album "HUMAN. :||: NATURE." now available +release lyric videos for all songs on the album

Today, Finnish sextet NIGHTWISH release their long-awaited ninth record "HUMAN. :II: NATURE.", a double album containing 9 tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2. To celebrate this accasion, they also reveal a new lyric video for every song on the new album. Check out the videos below:

'Music': https://youtu.be/rwz7-h9LCDU
'Shoemaker': https://youtu.be/Rjp_DfvJimg
'Harvest': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xy29T7LBM_I
'Pan': https://youtu.be/bv5CAFlrNWE
'How's The Heart?': https://youtu.be/F8vuyd9M2LU
'Procession': https://youtu.be/OZBpu67tbS0
'Tribal': https://youtu.be/s0bG2ce5blo
'Endlessness': https://youtu.be/DLFI7Cs7qmk

Get the album in various formats here: https://media.nuclearblast.de/shoplanding/2020/Nightwish/human-nature.html
Get it digitally, here: https://nblast.de/NW-HumanNatureDigital

See NIGHTWISH live on one of the following dates:

NIGHTWISH EUROPEAN TOUR 2020 
w/AMORPHIS, TURMION KÄTILÖT

16.11. N - Oslo - Spektrum
20.11. D - Leipzig - Arena
21.11. D - Dusseldorf - ISS Dome
23.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
24.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
25.11. F - Paris - AccorHotels Arena
26.11. B - Antwerp - Lotto Arena
28.11. D - Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
29.11. LUX - Luxembourg - Rockhal
03.12. I - Milan - Lorenzini District
04.12. D - Munich - Olympiahalle
07.12. HU – Budapest - Arena
09.12. D - Bamberg - Brose Arena
10.12. D - Frankfurt - Festhalle
12.12. A - Vienna - Stadthalle
14.12. D - Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle
16.12. UK - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
18.12. UK - London - SSE Arena Wembley
via Contra Promotion

More about "HUMAN. :||: NATURE."
'Noise': https://youtu.be/LczGSoibRe8
Order the song digitally here: https://nblast.de/Nightwish-Noise

Get the single digitally here: https://nblast.de/Nightwish-Harvest

Listen at "This is NIGHTWISH-Playlist" https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DWSyxnRsmciGD?si=KMiV1C7YQ9KOoZ01NCIfpQ

The tracklisting will read as follows:

Disc 1:
01. Music                                 
02. Noise                                                   
03. Shoemaker                                            
04. Harvest                                                
05. Pan                                                    
06. How's The Heart?                             
07. Procession                                       
08. Tribal                                                   
09. Endlessness       
 
Disc 2:
01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista
02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue
03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green
04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors
05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae
06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow
07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")
08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra

"HUMAN. :II: NATURE." was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.More info: www.nightwish.com  
www.facebook.com/nightwish
www.nuclearblast.de/nightwish
