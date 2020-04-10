Oeschstr. 40
NIGHTWISH - new album "HUMAN. :||: NATURE." now available +release lyric videos for all songs on the album
'Music': https://youtu.be/rwz7-h9LCDU
'Shoemaker': https://youtu.be/Rjp_DfvJimg
'Harvest': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xy29T7LBM_I
'Pan': https://youtu.be/bv5CAFlrNWE
'How's The Heart?': https://youtu.be/F8vuyd9M2LU
'Procession': https://youtu.be/OZBpu67tbS0
'Tribal': https://youtu.be/s0bG2ce5blo
'Endlessness': https://youtu.be/DLFI7Cs7qmk
See NIGHTWISH live on one of the following dates:
NIGHTWISH EUROPEAN TOUR 2020
w/AMORPHIS, TURMION KÄTILÖT
16.11. N - Oslo - Spektrum
20.11. D - Leipzig - Arena
21.11. D - Dusseldorf - ISS Dome
23.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
24.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)
25.11. F - Paris - AccorHotels Arena
26.11. B - Antwerp - Lotto Arena
28.11. D - Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
29.11. LUX - Luxembourg - Rockhal
03.12. I - Milan - Lorenzini District
04.12. D - Munich - Olympiahalle
07.12. HU – Budapest - Arena
09.12. D - Bamberg - Brose Arena
10.12. D - Frankfurt - Festhalle
12.12. A - Vienna - Stadthalle
14.12. D - Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle
16.12. UK - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
18.12. UK - London - SSE Arena Wembley
More about "HUMAN. :||: NATURE."
'Noise': https://youtu.be/LczGSoibRe8
The tracklisting will read as follows:
Disc 1:
01. Music
02. Noise
03. Shoemaker
04. Harvest
05. Pan
06. How's The Heart?
07. Procession
08. Tribal
09. Endlessness
Disc 2:
01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista
02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue
03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green
04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors
05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae
06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow
07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")
08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra
"HUMAN. :II: NATURE." was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.More info: www.nightwish.com
