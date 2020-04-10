Pressemitteilung BoxID: 794582 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)

NIGHTWISH - new album "HUMAN. :||: NATURE." now available +release lyric videos for all songs on the album

Today, Finnish sextet NIGHTWISH release their long-awaited ninth record "HUMAN. :II: NATURE.", a double album containing 9 tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2. To celebrate this accasion, they also reveal a new lyric video for every song on the new album. Check out the videos below:



'Music': https://youtu.be/rwz7-h9LCDU

'Shoemaker': https://youtu.be/Rjp_DfvJimg

'Harvest': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xy29T7LBM_I

'Pan': https://youtu.be/bv5CAFlrNWE

'How's The Heart?': https://youtu.be/F8vuyd9M2LU

'Procession': https://youtu.be/OZBpu67tbS0

'Tribal': https://youtu.be/s0bG2ce5blo

'Endlessness': https://youtu.be/DLFI7Cs7qmk



Get the album in various formats here: https://media.nuclearblast.de/shoplanding/2020/Nightwish/human-nature.html

Get it digitally, here: https://nblast.de/NW-HumanNatureDigital



See NIGHTWISH live on one of the following dates:



NIGHTWISH EUROPEAN TOUR 2020

w/AMORPHIS, TURMION KÄTILÖT



16.11. N - Oslo - Spektrum

20.11. D - Leipzig - Arena

21.11. D - Dusseldorf - ISS Dome

23.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)

24.11. NL - Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome (sold out)

25.11. F - Paris - AccorHotels Arena

26.11. B - Antwerp - Lotto Arena

28.11. D - Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

29.11. LUX - Luxembourg - Rockhal

03.12. I - Milan - Lorenzini District

04.12. D - Munich - Olympiahalle

07.12. HU – Budapest - Arena

09.12. D - Bamberg - Brose Arena

10.12. D - Frankfurt - Festhalle

12.12. A - Vienna - Stadthalle

14.12. D - Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle

16.12. UK - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

18.12. UK - London - SSE Arena Wembley

via Contra Promotion



More about "HUMAN. :||: NATURE."

'Noise': https://youtu.be/LczGSoibRe8

Order the song digitally here: https://nblast.de/Nightwish-Noise



'Harvest': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xy29T7LBM_I

Get the single digitally here: https://nblast.de/Nightwish-Harvest



Listen at "This is NIGHTWISH-Playlist" https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DWSyxnRsmciGD?si=KMiV1C7YQ9KOoZ01NCIfpQ



The tracklisting will read as follows:



Disc 1:

01. Music

02. Noise

03. Shoemaker

04. Harvest

05. Pan

06. How's The Heart?

07. Procession

08. Tribal

09. Endlessness



Disc 2:

01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista

02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue

03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green

04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors

05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae

06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow

07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")

08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra



"HUMAN. :II: NATURE." was recorded from August to October 2019 at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios and Troykington castle, as well as Finnvox Studios, by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley. The mixing was done by Mikko Karmila at Finnvox, with Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.More info: www.nightwish.com

www.facebook.com/nightwish

www.nuclearblast.de/nightwish

