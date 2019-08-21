Oeschstr. 40
73072 Donzdorf, de
http://www.nuclearblast.de
IN SEARCH OF SOLACE - debut new single, 'Survive'!Donzdorf, )
Stream 'Survive': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUxfJnFH_k4
Commenting on the single, vocalist Jonny LaDuke says, "We are proud to present 'Survive,' our third and final single off of our album »Enslaved To Tragedy« set to release August 30th. This song illustrates the journey of the reclusive mind dealing with the irrational thoughts of being an outcast of society. As well as the struggle of battling through one's false perceptions to survive in a world of chaotic misfortunes."
More on »Enslaved To Tragedy«:
'Path To Destruction' OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMH43FZQCwo
'Deathwish' OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIsaCnx5JwI
After forming in 2014, IN SEARCH OF SOLACE released a series of records, including the independent »Consciousness« EP (2014), »From Me / / From Within« (2015) and »Regression|Progression« (2017). International touring followed with opening slots for OF VIRTUE and more as well as packed support gigs at hometown haunts, including the legendary First Avenue. Returning from the road, the musicians dove into writing and recording what would become »Enslaved to Tragedy.«
For the first time, the four-piece enlisted the talents of a producer, recruiting Ryan Leitru (FOR TODAY, NOTHING LEFT) behind the board. Over the course of two weeks for nearly ten hours a day, they recorded the album. The producer elevated their approach as the guys "had never received that level of input from an outside ear before."
The result of the laborious process is nothing short of stunning. Throughout the 9 songs on »Enslaved to Tragedy,« IN SEARCH OF SOLACE breath fresh life into the metal scene with dynamic and skillful music that's both aggressive in sound and lyrically consequential. The band holds nothing back as the songs rip, shred and tear through the walls of conventional metallic hardcore with a sonic assault that will leave scene fans' mouths agape.
»Enslaved To Tragedy« - Track Listing:
01. Culture Shock
02. Losing Touch
03. Deathwish (Explicit)
04. Force Fed (Explicit)
05. Survive
06. Left To Dust
07. Silent Voices
08. Vacancy
09. Path To Destruction
IN SEARCH OF SOLACE is:
Jonny LaDuke | vocals
Nick Pocock | guitars/vocals
Clay Saver | bass
Derek Ludgate | drums
More info:
https://www.facebook.com/insearchofsolacemn
https://twitter.com/isosband
https://www.instagram.com/isosband_
http://sharptonerecords.co
https://www.facebook.com/sharptonerecs
https://twitter.com/sharptonerecs
https://www.instagram.com/sharptonerecs
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.