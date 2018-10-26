HAMMERFALL to release "Legacy Of Kings - 20 Year Anniversary Edition" boxset on December, 7th

26.10.18

The swedish Heavy Metal Templars, HAMMERFALL, today announce the 20 year anniversary reissue of their second album Legacy Of Kings as 2-CD/DVD boxset, out on December, 7th on Nuclear Blast.



„The all-important second album. After the immediate success of Glory To The Brave, the pressure was on us to deliver. But we weren’t worried, we had a vision of the perfect Heavy Metal band and were intent on following through on it“, explains Oscar Dronjak.



Get an impression of the release in the following trailer: https://youtu.be/TPmwLWd_ovk



Today the pre-order for the boxset starts, at: http://nblast.de/HammerfallLOK20Years



