HAMMERFALL to release "Legacy Of Kings - 20 Year Anniversary Edition" boxset on December, 7th

(lifePR) (Donzdorf, ) The swedish Heavy Metal Templars, HAMMERFALL, today announce the 20 year anniversary reissue of their second album Legacy Of Kings as 2-CD/DVD boxset, out on December, 7th on Nuclear Blast.

„The all-important second album. After the immediate success of Glory To The Brave, the pressure was on us to deliver. But we weren’t worried, we had a vision of the perfect Heavy Metal band and were intent on following through on it“, explains Oscar Dronjak.

Get an impression of the release in the following trailer: https://youtu.be/TPmwLWd_ovk

Today the pre-order for the boxset starts, at: http://nblast.de/HammerfallLOK20Years

