HAMMERFALL to release "Legacy Of Kings - 20 Year Anniversary Edition" boxset on December, 7th
(lifePR) (Donzdorf, 26.10.18) The swedish Heavy Metal Templars, HAMMERFALL, today announce the 20 year anniversary reissue of their second album Legacy Of Kings as 2-CD/DVD boxset, out on December, 7th on Nuclear Blast.
„The all-important second album. After the immediate success of Glory To The Brave, the pressure was on us to deliver. But we weren’t worried, we had a vision of the perfect Heavy Metal band and were intent on following through on it“, explains Oscar Dronjak.
Get an impression of the release in the following trailer: https://youtu.be/TPmwLWd_ovk
Today the pre-order for the boxset starts, at: http://nblast.de/HammerfallLOK20Years
