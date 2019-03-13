GRAND MAGUS - first album trailer released

13.03.19

Swedish riff lords GRAND MAGUS are set to release their new studio album »Wolf God« on April 19th through Nuclear Blast.



Today, band frontman and general overlord JB explains how the new offering came together. Watch here to find out more about the song writing and recording process:

https://youtu.be/vtd2B7YNSoU



The band recently released the official lyric video for the first single and title track of their new album, ‘Wolf God’. Watch and listen here: https://youtu.be/H8mKbFqGkwU



Pre-order »Wolf God« now digitally and receive the title track instantly (on Amazon and iTunes) or stream the song on all streaming plattforms: http://nblast.de/GrandMagusWolfGod



»Wolf God« rises over the Heavy Metal scene majestically and lets the guitar riffs speak for themselves. The groove and heaviness that were featured on the successful predecessor can also be found on the new, ninth studio album which once again holds a number of future classics.



The stunning new cover artwork was created by acclaimed artist Anthony Roberts.



Recorded in Sweetspot Studio in Sweden, together with producer Staffan Karlsson (ARCH ENEMY, FIREWIND, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS), the corner stone was laid for another triumphal procession. As the majority of the songs were recorded on the first take, they have an honest, diverse and yet down-to-earth sound that envelops the trio’s true power.



