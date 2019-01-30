FALLUJAH - discuss new vocalist in first trailer for »Undying Light«!

30.01.19

Progressive extreme metal masters FALLUJAH recently revealed plans to release their highly-anticipated fourth full-length album, »Undying Light«, on March 15th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band has unveiled the first trailer for the record in which they discuss their newest member, vocalist Antonio Palermo. Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-76TwzyYto



The trailer follows the band's music video for »Undying Light«'s first single 'Ultraviolet', which was directed by Robert Graves (THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, ABYSMAL DAWN). Watch the video now at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qS-bPdlbqd8.



Purchase the single now: http://nblast.de/FallujahUltraviolet



Pre-order »Undying Light« in various formats, here: http://nuclearblast.com/fallujah-undyinglight

Pre-order the album digitally to receive 'Ultraviolet' instantly (amazon and iTunes only)!

Pre-save »Undying Light« via Spotify: http://nblast.de/FALLUJAHundyingPreSave

Listen to the track in the NB Novelties Playlists:

http://nblast.de/SpotifyNovelties / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNovelties



»Undying Light« was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis (CANNIBAL CORPSE, WHITECHAPEL, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, CARNIFEX). Drums and vocals were tracked by Lewis while guitars and bass were recorded by guitarist Scott Carstairs. Cover artwork was created by Nick Keller (THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, DISENTOMB).



»Undying Light« - Track Listing:



01. Glass House

02. Last Light

03. Ultraviolet

04. Dopamine

05. The Ocean Above

06. Hollow

07. Sanctuary

08. Eyes Like The Sun

09. Distant And Cold

10. Departure



FALLUJAH live:



»Diluvium Europa 2019«

w/ OBSCURA, ALLEGAEON, FIRST FRAGMENT

Presented by Metal Hammer, Fuze, metal.de, guitar

01.02. D Munich - Backstage

02.02. D Nuremberg - Z-Bau

03.02. NL Haarlem - Patronaat

04.02. UK Bristol - The Fleece

05.02. IRL Dublin - The Voodoo Lounge

06.02. UK Glasgow - The Cathouse

07.02. UK Manchester - Rebellion

08.02. UK London - O2 Academy Islington

09.02. F Paris - Le Trabendo

10.02. F Toulouse - Metronum

11.02. E Bilbao - Santana 27

12.02. P Porto - Hard Club

13.02. E Madrid - Nazca Club

14.02. E Barcelona - Sala Bóveda

15.02. F Lyon - CCO Villeurbanne

16.02. I Milan - Legend 54

17.02. CH Aarau - KiFF

18.02. A Vienna - Arena

19.02. D Leipzig - Conne Island

20.02. D Berlin - Lido

21.02. D Hamburg - Logo

22.02. D Oberhausen - Kulttempel

23.02. A Salzburg - Rockhouse



»Chaos & Carnage 2019«

w/ WHITECHAPEL, DYING FETUS, REVOCATION, SPITE, UNCUDED, BURIED ABOVE GROUND

18.04. USA Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

19.04. USA Worcester, MA - Palladium

20.04. USA Reading, PA - Reverb

23.04. USA Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex Theater

24.04. USA Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

25.04. USA Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

26.04. USA Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

27.04. USA Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

28.04. USA Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

30.04. USA Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

02.05. USA Berkley, CA - UC Theatre

03.05. USA Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

04.05. USA Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

05.05. USA Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

07.05. USA Springfield, MO - The Complex

08.05. USA Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

09.05. USA San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

10.05. USA Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

11.05. USA Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

12.05. USA New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

13.05. USA Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

15.05. USA Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

16.05. USA St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

17.05. USA Winston Salem, NC - The Ramkat



FALLUJAH is:

Antonio Palermo | vocals

Scott Carstairs | guitars & vocals

Robert Morey | bass

Andrew Baird | drums



More info:

www.facebook.com/fallujahofficial

www.nuclearblast.de/fallujah

(lifePR) (