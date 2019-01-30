Pressemitteilung BoxID: 738074 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)
FALLUJAH - discuss new vocalist in first trailer for »Undying Light«!
(lifePR) (Donzdorf, 30.01.19) Progressive extreme metal masters FALLUJAH recently revealed plans to release their highly-anticipated fourth full-length album, »Undying Light«, on March 15th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band has unveiled the first trailer for the record in which they discuss their newest member, vocalist Antonio Palermo. Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-76TwzyYto
The trailer follows the band's music video for »Undying Light«'s first single 'Ultraviolet', which was directed by Robert Graves (THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, ABYSMAL DAWN). Watch the video now at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qS-bPdlbqd8.
Purchase the single now: http://nblast.de/FallujahUltraviolet
Pre-order »Undying Light« in various formats, here: http://nuclearblast.com/fallujah-undyinglight
Pre-order the album digitally to receive 'Ultraviolet' instantly (amazon and iTunes only)!
Pre-save »Undying Light« via Spotify: http://nblast.de/FALLUJAHundyingPreSave
Listen to the track in the NB Novelties Playlists:
http://nblast.de/SpotifyNovelties / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNovelties
»Undying Light« was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis (CANNIBAL CORPSE, WHITECHAPEL, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, CARNIFEX). Drums and vocals were tracked by Lewis while guitars and bass were recorded by guitarist Scott Carstairs. Cover artwork was created by Nick Keller (THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, DISENTOMB).
»Undying Light« - Track Listing:
01. Glass House
02. Last Light
03. Ultraviolet
04. Dopamine
05. The Ocean Above
06. Hollow
07. Sanctuary
08. Eyes Like The Sun
09. Distant And Cold
10. Departure
FALLUJAH live:
»Diluvium Europa 2019«
w/ OBSCURA, ALLEGAEON, FIRST FRAGMENT
Presented by Metal Hammer, Fuze, metal.de, guitar
01.02. D Munich - Backstage
02.02. D Nuremberg - Z-Bau
03.02. NL Haarlem - Patronaat
04.02. UK Bristol - The Fleece
05.02. IRL Dublin - The Voodoo Lounge
06.02. UK Glasgow - The Cathouse
07.02. UK Manchester - Rebellion
08.02. UK London - O2 Academy Islington
09.02. F Paris - Le Trabendo
10.02. F Toulouse - Metronum
11.02. E Bilbao - Santana 27
12.02. P Porto - Hard Club
13.02. E Madrid - Nazca Club
14.02. E Barcelona - Sala Bóveda
15.02. F Lyon - CCO Villeurbanne
16.02. I Milan - Legend 54
17.02. CH Aarau - KiFF
18.02. A Vienna - Arena
19.02. D Leipzig - Conne Island
20.02. D Berlin - Lido
21.02. D Hamburg - Logo
22.02. D Oberhausen - Kulttempel
23.02. A Salzburg - Rockhouse
»Chaos & Carnage 2019«
w/ WHITECHAPEL, DYING FETUS, REVOCATION, SPITE, UNCUDED, BURIED ABOVE GROUND
18.04. USA Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
19.04. USA Worcester, MA - Palladium
20.04. USA Reading, PA - Reverb
23.04. USA Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex Theater
24.04. USA Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
25.04. USA Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
26.04. USA Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot
27.04. USA Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
28.04. USA Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
30.04. USA Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
02.05. USA Berkley, CA - UC Theatre
03.05. USA Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
04.05. USA Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
05.05. USA Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
07.05. USA Springfield, MO - The Complex
08.05. USA Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
09.05. USA San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
10.05. USA Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!
11.05. USA Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
12.05. USA New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
13.05. USA Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
15.05. USA Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
16.05. USA St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
17.05. USA Winston Salem, NC - The Ramkat
FALLUJAH is:
Antonio Palermo | vocals
Scott Carstairs | guitars & vocals
Robert Morey | bass
Andrew Baird | drums
More info:
www.facebook.com/fallujahofficial
www.nuclearblast.de/fallujah
