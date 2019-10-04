Pressemitteilung BoxID: 770180 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)

EPICA | »Design Your Universe« - Gold Edition OUT NOW!

release acoustic version for 'Martyr Of The Free Word'

Today, Dutch metal titans EPICA unleash the re-release of »Design Your Universe« - Gold Edition and kick off the first leg of their „Design Your Universe“ 10th anniversary tour in Oberhausen, Germany. They also unveil a new acoustic version of their classic track 'Martyr Of The Free Word'. The video was created by Stefan Heilemann.



Check it out here: https://youtu.be/nV5SCcrAxC0



Simone Simons comments: "During the writing sessions of the Acoustic Universe, I immediately fell in love with the acoustic version of 'Martyr of the Free Word'. A heavy song turned into the most intimate ballad. When we decided to do a video on this song we decided to work with my friend and long time EPICA partner Stefan Heilemann, whom you all know as the man behind our artwork. This is the first time that we did a video together and I love it! We hope you love it too and see you on the road very soon!"



»Design Your Universe«- Gold edition contains a remastered and remixed version of the album and a newly recorded acoustic bonus disc. The album and exclusive merchandise bundles are now available now from: http://smarturl.it/epica



To coincide with this release EPICA will perform a number of exclusive »Design Your Universe« 10th anniversary shows around the globe.



»Design Your Universe« - 10th Anniversary Shows - Europe

w/ BLACKBRIAR

04.10. D Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle

05.10. NL Utrecht - TivoliVredenburg *SOLD OUT*

06.10. F Paris - Élysée Montmartre *SOLD OUT*

10.10. IL Tel Aviv - Barby Club

12.10. RUS Moscow - Glavclub



»Design Your Universe« - 10th Anniversary Shows - Latin America

21.10. MEX Monterrey - Escena

22.10. MEX Guadalajara - Diana Theatre

24.10. MEX Mexico City - Auditorio BlackBerry

26.10. BR São Paulo - Tropical Butantã

27.10. BR Rio de Janeiro - Circo Voador

29.10. AR Buenos Aires - El Teatro Flores

30.10. CR Santiago - Teatro Caupolicán

02.11. CO Bogotá - Royal Center

03.11. CR San José - Pepper Disco Club



2020:

03.01. CN Montreal - Corona Theatre

05.01. US Los Angeles - Regent Theater

12.01. US New York City - Webster Hal



Tickets are on sale now through: www.epica.nl/tour



More on "Design Your Universe" - Gold Edition:



Get 'Kingdom Of Heaven' digitally here: https://nblast.de/Epica-KingdomOfHeaven

Listen in NB New Releases playlist: http://nblast.de/SpotifyNewReleases / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNewReleases



'Kingdom Of Heaven' (official YouTube Video): https://youtu.be/hFlgT4dny4k



Watch the free tutorial of EPICA’s anthem ‘Design Your Universe’ in collaboration with College Of Metal on EPICA's YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/afFIvkZY7II

The guitar tabs can be downloaded for free from: https://store.collegeofmetal.com/epica-design-your-universe



ICYMI:

Trailer #1: https://youtu.be/ix63vZtQCWo

Trailer #2: https://youtu.be/inTGdcgJHuU

Trailer #3: https://youtu.be/pXSGA0BW6QU

Trailer #4: https://youtu.be/xUEtRt9bnCU



www.epica.nl | www.facebook.com/epica | www.nuclearblast.de/epica

