EPICA | »Design Your Universe« - Gold Edition OUT NOW!

release acoustic version for 'Martyr Of The Free Word'

(lifePR) ( Donzdorf, )
Today, Dutch metal titans EPICA unleash the re-release of »Design Your Universe« - Gold Edition and kick off the first leg of their „Design Your Universe“ 10th anniversary tour in Oberhausen, Germany. They also unveil a new acoustic version of their classic track 'Martyr Of The Free Word'. The video was created by Stefan Heilemann.

Check it out here: https://youtu.be/nV5SCcrAxC0

Simone Simons comments: "During the writing sessions of the Acoustic Universe, I immediately fell in love with the acoustic version of 'Martyr of the Free Word'. A heavy song turned into the most intimate ballad. When we decided to do a video on this song we decided to work with my friend and long time EPICA partner Stefan Heilemann, whom you all know as the man behind our artwork. This is the first time that we did a video together and I love it! We hope you love it too and see you on the road very soon!"

»Design Your Universe«- Gold edition contains a remastered and remixed version of the album and a newly recorded acoustic bonus disc. The album and exclusive merchandise bundles are now available now from: http://smarturl.it/epica

To coincide with this release EPICA will perform a number of exclusive »Design Your Universe« 10th anniversary shows around the globe.

»Design Your Universe« - 10th Anniversary Shows - Europe
w/ BLACKBRIAR
04.10.  D         Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle
05.10.  NL        Utrecht - TivoliVredenburg *SOLD OUT*
06.10.  F          Paris - Élysée Montmartre *SOLD OUT*
10.10.  IL         Tel Aviv - Barby Club
12.10.  RUS     Moscow - Glavclub

»Design Your Universe« - 10th Anniversary Shows - Latin America
21.10.  MEX    Monterrey - Escena
22.10.  MEX    Guadalajara - Diana Theatre
24.10.  MEX    Mexico City - Auditorio BlackBerry
26.10.  BR       São Paulo - Tropical Butantã
27.10.  BR       Rio de Janeiro - Circo Voador
29.10.  AR       Buenos Aires - El Teatro Flores
30.10.  CR       Santiago - Teatro Caupolicán
02.11.  CO       Bogotá - Royal Center
03.11.  CR        San José - Pepper Disco Club

2020:
03.01. CN         Montreal - Corona Theatre
05.01. US         Los Angeles - Regent Theater
12.01. US         New York City -  Webster Hal

Tickets are on sale now through: www.epica.nl/tour

More on "Design Your Universe" - Gold Edition:

Get 'Kingdom Of Heaven' digitally here: https://nblast.de/Epica-KingdomOfHeaven
Listen in NB New Releases playlist: http://nblast.de/SpotifyNewReleases / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNewReleases

'Kingdom Of Heaven' (official YouTube Video): https://youtu.be/hFlgT4dny4k

Watch the free tutorial of EPICA’s anthem ‘Design Your Universe’ in collaboration with College Of Metal on EPICA's YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/afFIvkZY7II 
The guitar tabs can be downloaded for free from: https://store.collegeofmetal.com/epica-design-your-universe

ICYMI:
Trailer #1: https://youtu.be/ix63vZtQCWo
Trailer #2: https://youtu.be/inTGdcgJHuU
Trailer #3: https://youtu.be/pXSGA0BW6QU
Trailer #4: https://youtu.be/xUEtRt9bnCU

www.epica.nl | www.facebook.com/epica | www.nuclearblast.de/epica
