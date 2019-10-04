Oeschstr. 40
Check it out here: https://youtu.be/nV5SCcrAxC0
Simone Simons comments: "During the writing sessions of the Acoustic Universe, I immediately fell in love with the acoustic version of 'Martyr of the Free Word'. A heavy song turned into the most intimate ballad. When we decided to do a video on this song we decided to work with my friend and long time EPICA partner Stefan Heilemann, whom you all know as the man behind our artwork. This is the first time that we did a video together and I love it! We hope you love it too and see you on the road very soon!"
»Design Your Universe«- Gold edition contains a remastered and remixed version of the album and a newly recorded acoustic bonus disc. The album and exclusive merchandise bundles are now available now from: http://smarturl.it/epica
To coincide with this release EPICA will perform a number of exclusive »Design Your Universe« 10th anniversary shows around the globe.
»Design Your Universe« - 10th Anniversary Shows - Europe
w/ BLACKBRIAR
04.10. D Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle
05.10. NL Utrecht - TivoliVredenburg *SOLD OUT*
06.10. F Paris - Élysée Montmartre *SOLD OUT*
10.10. IL Tel Aviv - Barby Club
12.10. RUS Moscow - Glavclub
»Design Your Universe« - 10th Anniversary Shows - Latin America
21.10. MEX Monterrey - Escena
22.10. MEX Guadalajara - Diana Theatre
24.10. MEX Mexico City - Auditorio BlackBerry
26.10. BR São Paulo - Tropical Butantã
27.10. BR Rio de Janeiro - Circo Voador
29.10. AR Buenos Aires - El Teatro Flores
30.10. CR Santiago - Teatro Caupolicán
02.11. CO Bogotá - Royal Center
03.11. CR San José - Pepper Disco Club
2020:
03.01. CN Montreal - Corona Theatre
05.01. US Los Angeles - Regent Theater
12.01. US New York City - Webster Hal
