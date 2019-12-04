Oeschstr. 40
CYHRA - release guitar playthrough for 'I Am The One'Donzdorf, )
Today, CYHRA present you another new guitar playthrough video for their song 'I Am The One' that you can watch here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1TJlsbB5oU&feature=youtu.be
Order »No Halos In Hell« as 2CD-digipak, vinyl or digitally via this link:
https://nblast.de/Cyhra-NoHalosInHell
CYHRA hit the road last week and started their European tour with BATTLE BEAST. The remaining tour dates are the following:
CYHRA w/ BATTLE BEAST, BRYMIR
04.12. D Ravensburg - OberschwabenKlub
06.12. D Geiselwind - Christmas Bash
08.12. D Augsburg - Kantine
09.12. D Jena - F-Haus
11.12. A Salzburg - Rockhouse
12.12. CH Lausanne - Les Docks
13.12. CH Zurich - Dynamo
More about "No Halos In Hell":
'Out Of My Life' (OFFICIAL VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lMNElvE_hA
'Battle From Within' (LYRIC VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPrnuk6hRlc
'No Halos In Hell' (GUITAR PLAYTHROUGH): https://youtu.be/ndTBckt7y5Q
'Dreams Gone Wrong' (GUITAR PLAYTHROUGH): www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrNFK0tsJiY&feature=youtu.be
Trailer #1 (directed, filmed & edited by KJ Melgoza): https://youtu.be/fXVQeGSxHbQ
Trailer #2 (directed, filmed & edited by KJ Melgoza): https://youtu.be/afsmcDKYQl4
Trailer #3 (directed, filmed & edited by KJ Melgoza): https://youtu.be/meLUCx5jRmI
