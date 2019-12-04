Pressemitteilung BoxID: 778305 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)

CYHRA - release guitar playthrough for 'I Am The One'

Recently, modern melodic metallers CYHRA released their brand new album »No Halos In Hell«! Loaded with melodic vocal hooks and heavy yet dynamic guitars that stay nailed to the brain for days, this sophomore full-length release proves Jake E (ex-AMARANTHE), Jesper Strömblad (ex-IN FLAMES), Euge Valovirta (ex-SHINING) and Alex Landenburg (KAMELOT) to be the perfect team for the creation of this year's autumn soundtrack!



Today, CYHRA present you another new guitar playthrough video for their song 'I Am The One' that you can watch here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1TJlsbB5oU&feature=youtu.be



Order »No Halos In Hell« as 2CD-digipak, vinyl or digitally via this link:

https://nblast.de/Cyhra-NoHalosInHell



CYHRA hit the road last week and started their European tour with BATTLE BEAST. The remaining tour dates are the following:



CYHRA w/ BATTLE BEAST, BRYMIR

Presented by Metal Hammer, Rock It!, metal.de, metaltix, eventim

04.12. D Ravensburg - OberschwabenKlub

06.12. D Geiselwind - Christmas Bash

08.12. D Augsburg - Kantine

09.12. D Jena - F-Haus

11.12. A Salzburg - Rockhouse

12.12. CH Lausanne - Les Docks

13.12. CH Zurich - Dynamo



More about "No Halos In Hell":



'Out Of My Life' (OFFICIAL VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lMNElvE_hA

'Battle From Within' (LYRIC VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPrnuk6hRlc

'No Halos In Hell' (GUITAR PLAYTHROUGH): https://youtu.be/ndTBckt7y5Q

'Dreams Gone Wrong' (GUITAR PLAYTHROUGH): www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrNFK0tsJiY&feature=youtu.be



Trailer #1 (directed, filmed & edited by KJ Melgoza): https://youtu.be/fXVQeGSxHbQ

Trailer #2 (directed, filmed & edited by KJ Melgoza): https://youtu.be/afsmcDKYQl4

Trailer #3 (directed, filmed & edited by KJ Melgoza): https://youtu.be/meLUCx5jRmI



More info:

www.cyhra.com

www.facebook.com/CyHraofficial/

www.nuclearblast.de/cyhra

