BLUES PILLS - kick-off pre-order for "Holy Moly!" + release video for second single 'Low Road'Donzdorf, )
Watch the clip here: https://youtu.be/yoJKv-vNZIY
Get the single digitally here: https://nblast.de/BluesPills-LowRoad
The band comment: "We wrote 'Low Road' about being your own worst enemy. About running from your own demons only to realise that you can’t, because the problem is inside of yourself. 'Low Road' is maybe one of the heaviest songs we’ve ever written, filled with the brutalness of the human mind, that can be both vicious and lost. Everybody have probably found themselves fumbling in the dark at some point in life. And with 'Low Road' there is no way out. We love playing this song live, because it's just raw, balls to the wall rock power. Hopefully this can be a relief for a moment in this wicked world.
With the video for 'Low Road' we just wanted to express ourselves live and adding some humor to this raw tune putting ourselves in a twisted surreal TV-show. And in some way it’s an honor to some of our heros from the 60s-70s era of rock’n’roll it’s where we got the inspiration from. THE BEATLES, JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, THE DOORS, MC5, THE ROLLING STONES to mention a few. The ones who did something to break down the barriers. Imagine, to be the ones taking the first steps opening up the world to heavier rock music. We love them for that."
Today, they also kick off the pre-order for "Holy Moly!", that will be available as CD, 2CD-Digipack, LP and Vinyl-Box.
Pre-order the in various formats here: https://nblast.de/BluesPills-HolyMoly---
More about "Holy Moly!":
Watch the video for the first single, 'Proud Woman', here: https://youtu.be/HekZW4Pbg_I
Get the single digitally here: https://nblast.de/BP-ProudWoman
If you were blazed by the heaviness of their first self titled album, and tripped to the psychedelic soul of "Lady In Gold" (#1 Germany) you won't be immune to the effects of this third dose of the pills.
"Holy Moly!" was written, produced and recorded in BLUES PILLS' own analogue studio which they built in the beautiful countryside of Närke, Sweden. In the old factory building, where the studio is located Zack, Elin and André spent almost a year recording and writing songs.
The album is recorded by BLUES PILLS guitarist Zack, although with some helping hands along the way from THE HIVES members Nicolaus Arson and Johan Gustafsson, as well as Martin Jacobsson from Rovljud Sound. "Holy Moly!" is self- produced by BLUES PILLS and mixed by the Grammy award winning Andrew Scheps (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, IGGY POP, ADELE, BLACK SABBATH, RIVAL SONS, HOZIER). The album illustration ”Beast” is by the artist Daria Hlazatova.
BLUES PILLS live:
13.06. F Tourcoing – Le Grand Mix
15.06. LUX Esch-sur-Alzette – Kulturfabrik
16.06. F Strasbourg – La Laiterie
18.06. CH Hinwil – Rock The Ring
19.06. D Neuhausen ob Eck - Southside Festival
20.06. B Dessel - Graspop Metal Meeting
21.06. D Scheeßel - Hurricane Festival
25.06. FIN Seinäjoki - Provinssirock
27.06. N Ekeberg - Tons of Rock
28.06. I Verona – Rock The Castle
09.07. CZ Vizovice - Masters of Rock
11.07. N Kvinesdal - Norway Rock Festival
19.07. UK Maidstone – Ramblin Man Fair
25.07. RO Brezoi - Open Air Blues Festival
14.08. E Barcelona – Keeping The Blues Alive
Re-scheduled Dates:
18.09. RUS St. Petersburg - Opera Concert Club
19.09. RUS Moskau - Pravda Club
25.09. GR Thessaloniki, Fix Factory Of Sound
26.09. GR Athens, Fuzz Club
02.10. S Norrköping, Arbis
03.10. S Uppsala, Katalin
BLUES PILLS are:
Elin Larsson | Vocals
Zack Anderson | Guitar
André Kvarnström | Drums
Kristoffer Schander | Bass
BLUES PILLS online:
www.bluespills.eu/index.php/en/
www.facebook.com/BluesPills/
www.instagram.com/bluespills/?hl=de
www.twitter.com/bluespills?lang=de
