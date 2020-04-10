Pressemitteilung BoxID: 794593 (Nuclear Blast Tonträger Produktions-und Vertriebs GmbH)

BLUES PILLS - kick-off pre-order for "Holy Moly!" + release video for second single 'Low Road'

Recently, BLUES PILLS announced their thrid studio album, "Holy Moly!" to be released on June 19th, 2020 via Nuclear Blast and today, they release a new video for the second single, 'Low Road' from that album.



Watch the clip here: https://youtu.be/yoJKv-vNZIY

Get the single digitally here: https://nblast.de/BluesPills-LowRoad



The band comment: "We wrote 'Low Road' about being your own worst enemy. About running from your own demons only to realise that you can’t, because the problem is inside of yourself. 'Low Road' is maybe one of the heaviest songs we’ve ever written, filled with the brutalness of the human mind, that can be both vicious and lost. Everybody have probably found themselves fumbling in the dark at some point in life. And with 'Low Road' there is no way out. We love playing this song live, because it's just raw, balls to the wall rock power. Hopefully this can be a relief for a moment in this wicked world.



With the video for 'Low Road' we just wanted to express ourselves live and adding some humor to this raw tune putting ourselves in a twisted surreal TV-show. And in some way it’s an honor to some of our heros from the 60s-70s era of rock’n’roll it’s where we got the inspiration from. THE BEATLES, JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, THE DOORS, MC5, THE ROLLING STONES to mention a few. The ones who did something to break down the barriers. Imagine, to be the ones taking the first steps opening up the world to heavier rock music. We love them for that."



Today, they also kick off the pre-order for "Holy Moly!", that will be available as CD, 2CD-Digipack, LP and Vinyl-Box.

Pre-order the in various formats here: https://nblast.de/BluesPills-HolyMoly---



More about "Holy Moly!":

Watch the video for the first single, 'Proud Woman', here: https://youtu.be/HekZW4Pbg_I

Get the single digitally here: https://nblast.de/BP-ProudWoman



If you were blazed by the heaviness of their first self titled album, and tripped to the psychedelic soul of "Lady In Gold" (#1 Germany) you won't be immune to the effects of this third dose of the pills.



"Holy Moly!" was written, produced and recorded in BLUES PILLS' own analogue studio which they built in the beautiful countryside of Närke, Sweden. In the old factory building, where the studio is located Zack, Elin and André spent almost a year recording and writing songs.



The album is recorded by BLUES PILLS guitarist Zack, although with some helping hands along the way from THE HIVES members Nicolaus Arson and Johan Gustafsson, as well as Martin Jacobsson from Rovljud Sound. "Holy Moly!" is self- produced by BLUES PILLS and mixed by the Grammy award winning Andrew Scheps (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, IGGY POP, ADELE, BLACK SABBATH, RIVAL SONS, HOZIER). The album illustration ”Beast” is by the artist Daria Hlazatova.



BLUES PILLS live:



13.06. F Tourcoing – Le Grand Mix

15.06. LUX Esch-sur-Alzette – Kulturfabrik

16.06. F Strasbourg – La Laiterie

18.06. CH Hinwil – Rock The Ring

19.06. D Neuhausen ob Eck - Southside Festival

20.06. B Dessel - Graspop Metal Meeting

21.06. D Scheeßel - Hurricane Festival

25.06. FIN Seinäjoki - Provinssirock

27.06. N Ekeberg - Tons of Rock

28.06. I Verona – Rock The Castle

09.07. CZ Vizovice - Masters of Rock

11.07. N Kvinesdal - Norway Rock Festival

19.07. UK Maidstone – Ramblin Man Fair

25.07. RO Brezoi - Open Air Blues Festival

14.08. E Barcelona – Keeping The Blues Alive



Re-scheduled Dates:

18.09. RUS St. Petersburg - Opera Concert Club

19.09. RUS Moskau - Pravda Club



25.09. GR Thessaloniki, Fix Factory Of Sound

26.09. GR Athens, Fuzz Club



02.10. S Norrköping, Arbis

03.10. S Uppsala, Katalin



BLUES PILLS are:



Elin Larsson | Vocals

Zack Anderson | Guitar

André Kvarnström | Drums

Kristoffer Schander | Bass



BLUES PILLS online:

www.bluespills.eu/index.php/en/

www.facebook.com/BluesPills/

www.instagram.com/bluespills/?hl=de

www.twitter.com/bluespills?lang=de

