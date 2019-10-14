Oeschstr. 40
AVANTASIA - to celebrate 20th anniversary with history shows!Donzdorf, )
The term ‘Metal Opera‘ was established.
Today, 20 years later, it‘s time to look back on 8 albums, arena shows, 5 world tours across 4 continents and studio collaborations with legends such as Alice Cooper, Klaus Meine & Rudolf Schenker (SCORPIONS), Jorn Lande, the late André Matos and stars known from acts such as MR. BIG, QUEENSRYCHE, WITHIN TEMPTAION, NIGHTWISH, HELLOWEEN, KISS, SAXON, PRETTY MAIDS, MAGNUM, KREATOR, BLIND GUARDIAN, RAINBOW, BLACKMORE’s NIGHT or URIAH HEEP.
By now, AVANTASIA has become a staple in the Rock World and an arena-sized live spectacle. And 20 years after its birth it’s time to celebrate the journey from “The Metal Opera“ to the most recent number-one-album “Moonglow“ with a special history show at selected summer festivals in 2020.
Tobias says: “It‘s been a long road, an exciting journey full of hard work, taking risks and balancing on the edge at times. But I wouldn‘t want to miss a minute of it.
Looking back now, without the sheltering retreat and the creative freedom and possibilities I’ve found in AVANTASIA, I‘d probably have gone crazy and burnt out in this superficial, super-glossy and super-streamlined music industry, with its often unfulfillable and ludicrous expectations, by now.
The naiveté to dream up AVANTASIA as a 20 year old boy has rewarded me with the chance to create my own little world that has always turned at my own little pace. That said, when you get to work next to your heroes and the best of the best - you don‘t even realize how you constantly break through your own limitations and discover new possibilities - the fuel for inspiration.
20 years and counting - thanks to our fans and my wonderful extended AVANTASIA family. And honestly, there is no better way to celebrate our anniversary than gathering the family on stage and in front of it for a few epic best-of shows featuring the most celebrated anthems of our career plus some songs that we have never or not played in a long time. Again I want to thank everybody who has joined me on my journey so far. And I am looking forward to delivering a great show with some of my amazing companions!“
Two shows in Germany and Sweden have been confirmed so far, updates will be announced at www.facebook.com/avantasia and www.avantasia.net.
"Moonglow" World Tour:
13.12. D Munich - Zenith
14.12. D Karlsruhe - Knock Out Festival
15.12. D Bochum - RuhrCongress
20th Anniversary History Shows 2020:
08.07. S Gävle - Gasklockorna
21.08 D Coburg - Schlossplatz
More Shows to be announced soon!
AVANTASIA’s latest opus, Moonglow is a masterpiece in rock, that ignores the conventional way of creating music and transports fans into a new and magical world. Barricading himself in his studio, aptly called The Great Mystery, Tobias worked tirelessly on new material, until finally 11 tracks were brought together to form Moonglow. „It's beautiful to see how this worked out for me with a sound, for which - according to the opinion of some experts - there is no place in this generic mainstream-world. And the best thing is: Fans all around the world love the record and we can kick off our world-tour knowing of their support and have lots of fun!“, comments TOBIAS SAMMET on his first #1 in his home country.
»Moonglow« can be ordered here: http://nblast.de/AvantasiaMoonglow
'Moonglow' (video): https://youtu.be/Mk0FTHqmO9o
'Moonglow' (lyric video): https://youtu.be/vZGQ1LsdCUM
'The Raven Child' (lyric video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CTN2ZzpQRh4
'Alchemy' (lyric video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=loKZyb0xOz0
Watch also the album-trailers, to get more information about the album:
Trailer #1:https://youtu.be/CVSU5VP_U2o
Trailer #2:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dy-gyWoKPTQ
Trailer #3:https://youtu.be/9cicqsmk8-4
AVANTASIA is:
Tobias Sammet | vocals, additional keys & bass
Sascha Paeth | guitars & bass
Michael Rodenberg | keyboards, piano & orchestration
Felix Bohnke | drums
