ALPHA WOLF joins SHARPTONE RECORDS

Fault in and of itself is a blameless word; it's the weight we decide to put into the direction it's thrown that defines who we are. Melbourne's Alpha Wolf have spent the past few years growing, learning, understanding, and accepting, and through that growth has come realisation, as guitarist Sabian Lynch explains. "Fault is our way of opening up, and doing our best to show that it’s okay to mess up, it's okay to fail, it's okay make mistakes, as long as we can find ways to grow from it. We always want to be honest with our songwriting and these songs showcase a realisation within ourselves, thus creating the best music we’ve ever been a part of."



Today the five piece look to raise the bar they have set for themselves again with their new single “Sub-Zero,” the announcement of the forthcoming EP Fault, and their inking a deal with Sharptone Records will help show the band to the world. Alpha Wolf's Fault EP will be available on CD, Vinyl, & Digital on April 19th, with pre-orders available HERE.



Watch the band's new video for 'Sub-Zero' here



The band is proud to announce Sharptone Records is welcoming the Alpha Dogs into their esteemed roster which includes such artists as Emmure, Crystal Lake, and Australia's own Polaris. "We can't wait to work alongside the team at Sharptone, helping to take Alpha Wolf to the world stage." Guitarist Scott Simpson elates with a sense of humbling disbelief. "Being on the same roster as some of the bands that got us into heavy music in the beginning is extremely humbling and something we have worked towards since the inception of the band. We've shown Australia what we can do and it's time we showed the rest of the world"



Next month will see Alpha Wolf head to Europe for the first time to play alongside new label mates Emmure as well as Fit For A King, Obey The Brave, and Rise Of The Northstar, but this is just a taste of what is to come. When asked what Europeans can expect from the upcoming run of shows, Simpson is as straightforward as possible. "We're going to focus on what we've always done well, playing live and putting out crushingly heavy music. We have formed a team of great people around the world that believe in our vision and want to see us succeed. We have a lot to prove and even more to give, it's going to be a busy year for all things Alpha Wolf.”



Fault tracklisting:





No Name

Spirit Breaker

Russian Roulette

Fault

Sub-Zero

The Lonely Bones





Alpha Wolf Tour Dates:

04/05 Paris, France @ Gibus (no Rise Of The Northstar)

04/06 Leeds, UK @ Key Club

04/07 Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

04/08 Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

04/09 Manchester, UK @ Rebellion

04/10 London, UK @ O2 Islington Academy

04/11 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

04/12 Zurich, Switzerland @ Impericon Festival

04/13 Oberhausen, Germany @ Impericon Festival

04/14 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Richter Gladsaxe

04/16 Warsaw, Poland @ Proxima

04/17 Munchen, Germany @ Backstage

04/18 Prague, Czech Republic @ Futurum

04/19 Vienna, Austria @ Impericon Festival

04/20 Leipzig, Germany @ Impericon Festival

04/21 Hannover, Germany @ Faust

04/23 Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

04/24 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli

04/25 Stuttgart, Germany @ Wizemann

04/26 Meerhout, Belgium @ Groezerock (no Rise Of The Northstar)\



