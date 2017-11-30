NAS Invest and BlueRock invest another €25m on German Office Real

.





Office buildings and medical centres in Munich and Hamburg bought for the “BR-NAS German Mittelstand Properties SLP-SICAV” investment fund

Fund volume jumps up to 60 million euros as a result of the transaction

Diversified nationwide portfolio offers qualified international and domestic providers AIFMD regulated investment opportunities





BR-NAS, a Luxembourg-based joint venture of NAS Invest and BlueRock Group, just acquired one commercial property each in Munich and Hamburg for its investment fund “BR-NAS German Mittelstand Properties RAIF-SICAV.” The transaction brings the fund portfolio up to four assets with an aggregate value of c. 60 million euros. The tenants occupying these properties are mainly German mid-market companies.



“Accordingly, the properties perfectly match the fund’s acquisition profile, which permits a maximum in diversification in combination with an attractive distribution yield,” said Nikolai Dëus-von Homeyer, Managing Partner of NAS Invest. The fund focuses on commercial real estate occupied by medium-sized enterprises in a broadly diversified tenant mix, offering both a sound risk/reward profile and a stable cash flow. The risk profile covers the segments “core+” and “value-add.”



In Munich, BR-NAS purchased a fully occupied office scheme of more than 8,200 square metres at Munich Airport that was raised in 2002. The location counts among the most attractive office locations of the Munich metro region, and comes with convenient public transport links to the town centre. The office and medical centre bought in Hamburg is located in the high-street pitch of the city’s Harburg district, and has more than 3,200 square metres of lettable area.



The “BR-NAS German Mittelstand Properties SLP-SICAV” fund provides qualified investors from inside and outside Germany access to a diversified portfolio in office real estate across Germany, and has a target volume of 250 to 400 million euros.



For more details, please go to www.br-nas.com.



About BR-NAS German Mittelstand Properties



BR-NAS is a joint venture between NAS Invest and the BlueRock Group that pursues investments in multi-tenant office buildings and medical centers in Germany. The company places particular emphasis on properties occupied by small and medium-sized enterprises in Germany. At the moment, BlueRock Group and NAS Invest have more than one billion euros in real estate investments under management in Germany, Denmark and Switzerland.

