Sunscreen and Healthy Skin - What You Should Be Aware Of





Sun as an elixir of life



Summer - sun – wellbeing: Sunlight strengthens our immune system. It reduces stress hormones, increases our physical and mental performance and is essential for the production of vital vitamin D in our body. If we block UV rays too rigorously, our organism cannot produce enough vitamin D. A chemical or mineral SPF 20 already blocks about 95 - 99% formation of vitamin D. A deficiency of this vital vitamin is one of the biggest health problems of our time. Studies show that vitamin D not only improves our protection against colds and depression, but also against diabetes, colon cancer, osteoporosis and heart attack.



Sun as a danger to the skin





Too much solar radiation damages our skin, however: UV light dehydrates and and deprives our skin of essential lipids. UVC -rays with their very short wavelength (100-180 nanometers) close to X-rays, reach the earth through the reduction of the ozone layer. If UVC-rays penetrate our tissue, they can damage our DNA, containing the genetic information needed for cell reproduction.



UVB-rays (wavelength: 280 - 315 nanometers) cause excessive sunburn. Although the visible signs of sunburn heal after a short time, there remains the risk of irreparable cell damage up to skin cancer.



UVA-rays (wavelength: 315-380 nanometers) initiate the melanin formation responsible for tanning. They penetrate deep into the dermis, where oxygen molecules can activate cell-damaging oxidation processes ("free radicals") impairing the cell regeneration capacity. UVA radiation also promotes the breakdown of collagen tissue, keeping our skin taut. Thus, extreme sun worshipers can be recognized by premature wrinkling and leathery skin.



How we can protect our skin against the sun



Our skin has a natural, individually different self-protection against solar radiation damage. It is based on an intact skin barrier and the formation of tanning melanin. The skin’s individually different self-protection depends on our skin type. For pale, light complexions (Germanic type), a maximum of 10 minutes is recommended, in which you can expose your skin without damaging the sun, while with a darker complexion (Mediterranean type), the skin begins to redden after about 40 minutes at the earliest.



Sunscreen works mostly according to 2 principles: either with chemical or with mineral filters. Chemical, organic filters penetrate into deeper skin layers. They absorb the energy of the UV light and are converted into heat. Unfortunately, many chemical sunscreen filters act like hormones in our body and also have a significant allergy potential.



Physically active, inorganic sunscreen filters consist of minerals such as titanium or zinc oxide. Staying on the skin surface they reglect radiation like small mirrors from our skin. Problematic are the increasingly inserted nanoparticles. They are intended to counteract the otherwise disturbing "whitening effect" of physical sunscreen filters with their larger particles. To what extent nanoparticles can penetrate the skin, accumulate in our organism, have side effects on the metabolism and can cause health damages, is not yet clear. So far, there are no clearly secured research results or long-term studies on this topic. Especially with sensitive or damaged skin, as a result of sunburn, nanoparticles are considered risky and not recommendable.



How can you recognize nanoparticles in your cosmetics? Small particles under 100 nanometers must be declared as such in the ingredients list according to EU-regulations, e.g. as titanium dioxide (nano). Surprisingly, nanoparticles are as well allowed in natural and organic cosmetics.



Tips for comprehensive sun protection of sensitive skin



For sensitive, allergic or damaged skin, we recommend an adapted sun protection that is based on responsible sun exposure and free of critical ingredients:





Only expose your skin to as much sun as your individual skin type tolerates. Remember: skin damage can already occur before your skin is visibly reddened!

Get your skin gradually used to the sun. Be aware that radiation can be significantly increased depending on the altitude or existing reflective surfaces such as water or snow.

Avoid direct summer sunshine about noon between 11am and 4pm.

Protect your skin with clothing of natural fibers, shade your face with a sunhat, wear sunglasses with UV protection.





Beauty facial oil with herbal UV protection for sunny days



Depending on your skin type, our myrto Summer Day Oil offers an optimized skin-friendly, anti-aging sun care for sensitive skin. It provides the skin barrier with valuable lipids, absorbs harmful UVA and UVB radiation. An additional antioxidant complex counteracts premature skin aging, promotes collagen production and ensures a tightened skin appearance.



The Summer Day Oil, like the entire myrto face care, is free of fragrances, alcohol, emulsifiers or preservatives. For summer outdoor activities or intensive sunbathing, we additionally recommend a mineral sunscreen without nanoparticles in combination with the Summer Day Oil underneath.

myrto-naturalcosmetics® Manufaktur

Since 2013, myrto-naturalcosmetics has been producing innovative premium-class organic cosmetics, which are developed and handmade in our own manufactory in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. myrto-naturalcosmetics offers 100% organic products in the area of Hair Care, Body Care and Face Care. The formulations of Face Care are characterized by optimized skin compatibility and dispense of skin-weakening emulsifiers and preservatives. The facial care is 100% vegan, without alcohol or essential oils. Our organic cosmetics strengthen the natural skin barrier containing a minimalistic number of natural ingredients as. It is particularly developed for sensitive and problematic skin. The preferably fair trade raw material originates from certified organic farming or controlled wild collection. In addition to highly effective and solvent-free CO2 plant extracts, cold-pressed, natural plant oils preserve the full natural actives.





