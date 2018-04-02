Curtain up for the new myrto Organic Perfume!

With our new organic perfume collection we want to set a counterweight to the usual mainstream fragrances from the chemical laboratory and continue the path back to nature.



Why not conventional perfumes?



At a time when more and more fully and semi-synthetic additives have entered industrial perfume production, more and more people are affected by allergies. Conventional perfumes contain synthetic fragrances and other harmful ingredients that Codecheck classifies as questionable or highly questionable. They pollute our body with substances which are toxic, allergenic, carcinogenic, hormonally active and even reprotoxic. In addition, conventional perfumes are usually still perceptable on the skin for days and can hardly be washed off. They are weighing down and are often perceived as an olfactory nuisance by sensitive people.



Quality of the myrto natural perfume



The new myrto natural perfumes are exclusively based on finest, purely natural essential oils, dissolved in organic alcohol (wine spirit) and organic hydrolates. Our natural perfume is handcrafted in small batches in our manufactory.



With our new Eau de Parfum Arabesque we present an organic perfume that shows your natural individuality, self-confidence and expressiveness. It takes you into mysterious oriental worlds of fragrance. Arabesque opens with citrus-bitter petitgrain and fruity tangerine notes. The beguilingly sensual Ylang Ylang blossom forms the central fragrant note in combination with exotic spices. The base is determined by an ensemble of gentle Benzoe resin, mysterious Patchouli and soft Vanilla.



The very complex, multi-layered fragrance of organic perfume comes into contact with your skin and creates an individual interaction. When choosing your organic fragrance, less is more. A natural perfume accompanies and envelops you gently. It has a much shorter time in which its scent is perceived on your skin. The fragrance unfolds individually differently on each skin. Therefore, it is especially important that the fragrance suits you.



You should at first try out your favorite organic perfume in the handy 5 ml travel size. It fits in any handbag, is the ideal travel companion and you can refresh the fragrance spontaneously at will. Use your perfume pure, directly on your skin or your hair, or on your scarf or cloth.

Since 2013, myrto-naturalcosmetics has been producing innovative premium-class organic cosmetics, which are developed and handmade in our own manufactory in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. myrto-naturalcosmetics offers 100% organic products in the area of Hair Care, Body Care and Face Care. The formulations of Face Care are characterized by optimized skin compatibility and dispense of skin-weakening emulsifiers and preservatives. The facial care is 100% vegan, without alcohol or essential oils. Our organic cosmetics strengthen the natural skin barrier containing a minimalistic number of natural ingredients as. It is particularly developed for sensitive and problematic skin. The preferably fair trade raw material originates from certified organic farming or controlled wild collection. In addition to highly effective and solvent-free CO2 plant extracts, cold-pressed, natural plant oils preserve the full natural actives.





