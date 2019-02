Objects of Desire

19.02.19

The MYKITA STUDIO 2019 campaign takes inspiration from sacral architecture and its use of symmetry, placing eyewear models in abstract places of worship.



Geometric arrangements with multiple products are paired with close-up shots revealing the fine design details of the collection.



Each capsule collection is presented using a separate colour and architectural motif: moss green columns for STUDIO 6, millennial pink stairs for STUDIO 7, sky blue altars for STUDIO 8, and khaki arches for STUDIO 9.



For all image and press enquiries please contact: press@mykita.com.

