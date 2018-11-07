Next generation chic

07.11.18

Defined by modern silhouettes and pure constructions, the LITE collection introduces the next generation of optical chic:



Large and ladylike, the square VELMA and round LOVISA take Seventies femininity into the future. The couple are distinguished by their ‘mono-line’ front – interrupting the colour on the rims between the two bridges adds character through a subtle trompe l’oeil effect. The chic minimal look gets rounded off with contemporary colour options including Purple Bronze and Pastel Grey.



The LITE mixed material line presents another two frames both with the customary warmth and comfort of acetate, yet with very different messages: BRANDUR is a highly wearable contemporary classic, a rectangular shape in an optimal size. NIBA introduces the oversize square theme to the world of optical – this is a statement piece. New colourways include the transparent Limpid/Silver and vibrant Ruby/Champagne Gold.



All models are arriving now to MYKITA Shops, selected opticians and fashion retailers.



Models: BRANDUR & NIBA, Collection: LITE, Material: Acetate, stainless steel, Price: 449 EUR/575 USD/54.000 JPY



Models VELMA & LOVISA, Collection: LITE, Material: Stainless steel, Price: 449 EUR/575 USD/54.000 JPY

