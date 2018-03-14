Mireca announces publication detailing its cGMP approach in science journal PNAS

Mireca Medicines GmbH, an ophthalmology start-up company developing treatments for inherited retinal degeneration, announces the publication of an article by Eleonora Vighi et al. “Combination of cGMP analogue and drug delivery system provides functional protection in hereditary retinal degeneration”, in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).



German ophthalmology start-up Mireca Medicines GmbH announces the publication of an article detailing its scientific foundation in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS). The article by Eleonora Vighi et al. describes how Mireca’s proprietary small molecule drug candidate LP-DF003, a cGMP analogue encapsulated in glutathione targeted PEGylated liposomes, provides functional protection in hereditary retinal degeneration diseases like Retinitis Pigmentosa, Leber’s congenital amaurosis and Stargardt’s disease. The full text of the publication is available under https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1718792115.



The outstanding scientific work leading to this high-ranking publication was performed by the DRUGSFORD consortium, an international EU-FP7 research project with a total funding volume of €4.9m. Based on the promising outcomes generated by DRUGSFORD during 2012-2016, the consortium members founded Mireca Medicines GmbH in 2017 with the aim of translating the project results into clinical research. Mireca’s mission will be to drive forward further pre-clinical and clinical development of its lead compound LP-DF003; Mireca is currently raising the necessary funds through a Series A round.



“Receiving this kind of external acknowledgement for our scientific achievements is a significant milestone in bringing our drug candidate into the clinic and to the patient,” comments Prof. Dr. Francois-Paquet Durand, CSO of Mireca Medicines GmbH. “A promising scientific foundation, the attractive features of orphan drug development and our existing inventory of further neuroprotective compounds makes Mireca a strong investment case,” adds Barbara Brunnhuber, CEO of Mireca Medicines GmbH.



About Retinal Degeneration



Hereditary retinal degeneration is a neurodegenerative condition that leads to loss of photoreceptors and ultimately blindness; the conditions still lack effective treatments. The diseases are caused by gene mutations, whereas the genes in question code for a variety of proteins with different functions, although often related to photoreceptor specific activities. Based on Retinal Information Network data[1], the number of disease genes amounts to over 250, with an even higher number of individual mutations in each of these genes. Amongst the diseases are Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Leber’s congenital amaurosis (LCA), and Stargardt’s disease (STGD), which, depending on the actual variant, affect between 1:3.000 – 1:30.000 individuals. Mireca believes that around 450,000 persons are affected by these conditions in the EU, US and Japan alone. Inherited retinal degenerations are today untreatable, and while individually they are rare, together they constitute a major cause of severe visual loss and blindness in the working age population.



About DRUGSFORD



The DRUGSFORD project aimed at finding new ways to counteract hereditary photoreceptor degeneration. DRUGSFORD was supported by the EU 7th framework program between 2012 and 2016 (HEALTH-F2-2012-304963).



[1] http://sph.uth.edu/Retnet/

Mireca Medicines GmbH

Mireca is a pre-clinical stage ophthalmology start-up company seated in Tübingen (Germany) aiming to bring its targeted, small molecule drug candidate to patients suffering from inherited retinal degeneration like Retinitis Pigmentosa, Leber's congenital amaurosis, and Stargardt's disease covering a broad range of mutations.



The company creates value through leveraging the combination of orphan size drug development, orphan market protection and a large combined market size protected by its proprietary intellectual property. For more information: www.mireca.eu

