- Pressemitteilung BoxID 689522
Mini Spares Black Wiper Kits
The kits use wiper arms with the hook style of blade attachment which was introduced on 1990 Minis but the spindle fitting remains the same as earlier models allowing this kit to be used to upgrade a wide range of models.
The blades are the 11" GWB911 blade made by Bosch which Mini Spares has found to be the best available for the Mini.
The kits contain two wiper arms and two wiper blades with rubbers and are available in right and left hand drive version.
For RHD (LH Park) order as DKB101480KIT at £21.00 incl. VAT and for LHD (RH Park) order as DKB101490KIT at £21.00 incl. VAT.
For more details contact Mini Spares on +44 1707 607700 or visit their website: www.minispares.com
