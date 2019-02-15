Positive results, stable dividend, re-elections to supervisory board

15.02.19



Olaf Koch, Chairman of the Management Board of METRO AG: “The company has made great progress in many areas. METRO is profitable. The prospects for the future are very good.”

Dividend of €0.70 per share approved

Dr Fredy Raas, Eva-Lotta Sjöstedt and Alexandra Soto re-elected as members of the Supervisory Board





At today’s Annual General Meeting, Olaf Koch, Chairman of the Management Board of METRO AG, drew positive conclusions from a challenging year: “The financial year 2017/18 was not an easy year for METRO. This was also reflected in the share price. We had to cope with challenges but we successfully mastered them“, said Olaf Koch. “Fact is that the company has made great progress in many areas, including key financial figures. METRO is profitable. And even more important: the prospects for the future are very good. The focus on wholesale is paying off.” The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed dividend of €0.70 per share. About 78 % of the total voting capital were present.



Three members of the Supervisory Board were re-elected: Dr Fredy Raas, Chairman of the foundation board of Prof. Otto Beisheim-Stiftung in Munich and Vice-President of the foundation council of Prof. Otto Beisheim-Stiftung in Baar, Switzerland, as well as independent business consultant Eva-Lotta Sjöstedt and Alexandra Soto, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard & Co., Limited, and Chief Operating Officer of Lazard Europe, London. They have been members of the Supervisory Board of METRO AG since 21 February 2017, and were re-elected for a further three years. Dr Freddy Raas was re-elected with an approval rate of 97.38 %, Eva-Lotta Sjöstedt and Alexandra Soto each by 99.81 %.





