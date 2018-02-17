- Pressemitteilung BoxID 694710
Herbert Bolliger elected to the Supervisory Board of Metro AG
General Meeting 2018
● Dividend of €0.70 per share declared
Herbert Bolliger was elected as a new member of the METRO AG Supervisory Board at today's General Meeting. The independent business consultant succeeds Mattheus P. M. (Theo) de Raad as a shareholder representative on the Supervisory Board, whose tenure of office ended with the conclusion of this General Meeting.
In particular, the former President of the Directorate General of the Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund has commercial expertise, profound experience in the fields of digitisation and sustainability as well as many years of management experience in international companies.
The General Meeting also approved the proposed dividend of €0.70 per share for financial year 2016/17.
A total of more than 800 shareholders visited today's METRO AG General Meeting.
METRO AG
METRO is a leading international specialist company in wholesale and food retail. The company operates in 35 countries and employs more than 150,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2016/17, METRO generated sales of approximately €37 billion. The company provides custom solutions to meet the regional and international needs of its wholesale and retail customers. With its sales brands METRO/MAKRO Cash & Carry and Real and as well as delivery services and digitisation initiatives, METRO sets the standards for tomorrow: for customer focus, digital solutions and sustainable business models. More information is available at www.metroag.de.
