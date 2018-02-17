Herbert Bolliger elected to the Supervisory Board of Metro AG

● Herbert Bolliger elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board

● Dividend of €0.70 per share declared



Herbert Bolliger was elected as a new member of the METRO AG Supervisory Board at today's General Meeting. The independent business consultant succeeds Mattheus P. M. (Theo) de Raad as a shareholder representative on the Supervisory Board, whose tenure of office ended with the conclusion of this General Meeting.



In particular, the former President of the Directorate General of the Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund has commercial expertise, profound experience in the fields of digitisation and sustainability as well as many years of management experience in international companies.



The General Meeting also approved the proposed dividend of €0.70 per share for financial year 2016/17.



A total of more than 800 shareholders visited today's METRO AG General Meeting.





